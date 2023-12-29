Product Owner
Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-12-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Work Description:
You will get the freedom to lead your own work and inspire others, to move into new technologies and to work flexibly. To be successful in this role you need to be passionate about data management and have good, pedagogical communication skills to be able to collaborate with the team as well as stakeholders.
Responsibilities/Deliveries:
You have experience working as a product owner, or similar, in high performing, cross functional teams
You have experience from inspiring, motivating and supporting teams to get things done
You know what it takes to build and maintain connected services and you are comfortable facilitating and participating in architectural and technical decisions
You can translate knowledge and experience into user stories and prioritized backlog items
You are good at communicating concepts and ideas to stakeholders and customers at all levels.
Experience Required:
3+ years of experience leading a software development team
Bachelor in a relevant field
Insights, analytics, and data management experience
Experience from complex global environments
Experience from managing stakeholders
Experience of challenges and possibilities using the cloud
Personal Skills Required:
In-depth knowledge of Agile process and principles
Outstanding communication, presentation, and leadership skills
Excellent organizational and time management skills
Sharp analytical and problem-solving skills
Creative thinker with a vision
Fluent English, in both oral and writing
Team player with an open, positive, and service oriented mindset
Structured way of working and delivering on time
Driven, you have the ability to take own initiatives and see them through
Ability to coach, guide and lead others
Building relationships and the right formal and informal networks
Being visionary and motivational with ability to inspire and influence others.
Additional info:
We schedule interviews on a rolling basis so do not wait until end date, apply as soon as possible! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-28
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Product Owner". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1V, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 01 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
8359472