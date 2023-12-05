Product Owner
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 800 employees in several countries.
The position
Are you passionate about healthcare? Do you want to contribute to the lives of millions?
If your answers to both are true, then we have a fantastic opportunity for you to join our agile development team responsible for creating a mobile app called My Health. The vision of the app is to become the go-to app for Swedish patients that want to interact with their healthcare provider and create value for both the citizens and healthcare staff.
As Product Owner in My Health your main area of responsibility is to own the product backlog and lead the development of the product according to the product strategy. This includes helping the team prioritize tasks and make the necessary changes to existing plans to meet the targets set. Apart from that you also ensure that the balance between quality and functionality is met. As Product Owner, you will be the spokesperson for your areas both external and internal and work with several other roles at Cambio including other Product Owners and Product Managers.
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee. Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeate everything we do.
About you
As a person, you are a humble and responsible team player who loves problem solving. You are open-minded, curious and enjoy coordinating tasks and being a central point of contact for your product. Like us, you are passionate about improving healthcare and motivated by the potentials of health IT.
Requirements
• Extensive experience working with software development and agile teams/methodologies.
• Have prior experience of being a Product Owner or working with product management in general.
• Good communication and presentation skills
• Communicates fluently in Swedish and in English in speech and writing
It's a bonus if you have
•
Experience of having worked with IT solutions for healthcare and/or mobile app development.
• Experience from healthcare or clinical education/experience
Place of employment: Linköping
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work in Sweden. We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
