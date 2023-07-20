Product owner
We have embarked on a new exciting journey where our goal is to be the most attractive partner in mobility. We want to contribute to healthy and sustainable social development by offering mobility services that make cities smarter and everyday life easier.
About the job
As a product owner att Aimo you 'll be responsible for managing the relationship with external partners and vendors. You are going to be the link between Stakeholders and the DevOps team, working with lifecycle management. Together with stakeholders you 're going to identify goals and set priorities. You will also align business need with scalable solutions working with different departments in Sweden, Finland and Norway. In this role you will be responsible for IT costs controlling of the dedicated solution, control invoices from suppliers and compare different suppliers prices.
Key responsibilities also include:
• Capture, evaluate and define new improvements and initiatives
• Apply industry best practices and design patterns to create a scalable and secure solution that has superior technical performance, fulfills all business requirements and follow architectural models and guidelines
• Market awareness, identifying new trends and key opportunities for innovation.
• Responsible for the flow within different IT-systems.
About you
This role is a great opportunity for you who have previous experience working as a product owner in a broad role. You'll take responsibility in leading and coaching smaller groups to guiding them through different projects to develop the products. In addition to working with partners within IT solutions you should have excellent ability to gather and structure requirements. You need experience from previous job to analyze complex problems and finding a solution with the team.
In addition you 'll need to have:
• Bachelor in an Engineering or Computer Science discipline with 3 years work experience from a similar role.
• Minimum 3 years of experience in application management of mid-sized companies.
• Experienced in an agile way of working.
• Experience from development of complex technical ecosystems.
• Experience in software administration and management.
• Fluent in English and Swedish.
About us
We are owned by the Japanese company Sumitomo Corporation. With a focus on innovation and human needs, Sumitomo works continuously to develop new mobility solutions and innovations that make people's everyday lives easier.
This role is located at our headquarter in Stockholm and you need to be able to be on site when the business requires it.
Aimo is now facing an exciting journey of change where we strive to become the most innovative company in the industry. With us, you will get to participate in creating something new! Ersättning
