Product Owner - Swecs
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-04-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us - SW & Electronics Core System (ART SWECS)
In the execution of our development strategy, there is a need of a focus on balancing and securing the system characteristics for the Core System with all applications (i.e. "SW-on-HW Core System"). The distributed way of working will stress the need of centralized guidance and quality assurance.
This centralized guidance is driven by SW & Electronics Core System (ART SWECS) with the main tasks of:
• Set, guide, drive and guard the coherence to the Strategies & Architecture ensuring the Core System quality and performance.
• Manage and balance shared Core System resources.
• Ensure integration, test, troubleshooting and optimization for the shared Core System resources.
• Run release- and life cycle management.
To support this, the structural/organizational setup will initially have 3 types of teams. One in each of the areas Architecture, Integration and Release, each led by one PO and coached by a Scrum master. The manning of those teams is handled by a Team Manager.
What will you do?
We are currently looking for a Product Owner for the Applied Network Communication team within ART SWECS that will lead the work to maximize value-added work by owning and deciding upon priorities in the Team Backlog from a business perspective.
Your will: own, build, prioritize, decide and refine team backlog supporting the roadmap of the Core System, lead our Team together with Team Manager and Scrum Master, work with Product Managers and other Product Owners to define and maintain the team backlog, maintain a dialog with all our Stakeholders both for team intake and as a team ambassador and validate backlog items making sure they meet the acceptance criteria and definition of done (DoD) for our teams.
Do you fit the profile?
We believe that you have a BSc or MSc Degree in a relevant area (Electronic engineering, SW Engineering) or equivalent expertise with 5+ years of experience working within a relevant area. We believe you have experience from working in a technical leadership role and that you have worked with embedded system- or SW development and have experience working in an agile development environment for industrialization and in early phases. Your English is fluent, both written and spoken, and you have a proven ability to inspire, challenge and lead different teams.
Competence and experience are important, but personality is key!
To fit this position, you need to be passionate about people and our products and have a human-centric approach when working with our products and services. We believe that you are a servant leader that focuses on the deliveries as much as the people in the teams. You are structured and target-focused with a great ability to keep a holistic/strategic mindset rather than getting stuck in details. Further, you are a great communicator and networker, engaging people throughout the entire organization which makes it easy for you to collaborate with people from individual- to team- to manager- level. It comes naturally for you to build trust, and you are open-minded, always putting your team's needs first without prestige. We also believe that your curiosity seeks you to learn new things and areas within the range of our future products and services.
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position, please contact Hiring Manager Dania Badeie, at dania.badeie@volvocars.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Catharina Skog at catharina.skog@volvocars.com
. Note that selections will be running continuously. Please note that applications via email will not be accepted. #LI-CS1 Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "63171-41533225". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Catharina Skog 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
7689990