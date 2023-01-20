Product Owner - Senior
2023-01-20
Description:
Our clients are Tier 1s and OEMs from Europe and USA and development is targeted to Automotive Solution what will be deployed in newest cars. The project is considered as technical excellence and we are paying huge attention to technical challenge motivation of our team members as well as excellence compensation.
At our project we are building a computer-in-the-car architecture - key for enabling innovation within areas such as advanced connectivity, machine learning and autonomous drive.
Challanging project to setup infrastructure form scratch for auotmotive solutions for European cars vendors.Knowledge and creativity are welcome.
The candidate will work together with the Automotive client and hardware-in-the-loop teams to engineer, develop, build and maintain the rigs in collaboration with the R&D system- and domain rig teams. The task encompasses both electronics design and plant/environment model development.
The way of working will be set up in collaboration with the Product owners and Test/rig PM according to the teams' backlogs. The resources will be responsible for Building Complete Electrical HIL and other smaller HIL set-ups (domain HIL) to support current SW testing for automotive plstforms, i.e. integrating control modules and mechatronic components (real/simulated). Testing the Complete HIL set up and other smaller HIL set-ups (domain HIL) to ensure proper operation, i.e. connectivity, right level of electrical parameters, currents, voltages, etc.
Maintaining and developing the rig set up, i.e. troubleshooting and solving issues (HW/SW), integrating new functions/features, upgrading HW, etc. Supporting the testers by operating the rig or proposing solutions to improve and develop test cases, among other things. Working with vague (not clearly defined or sometimes undocumented) prerequisites, which may include communicating and collaborating with other stakeholders to understand and support in defining requirements.
Requirements:
The target is currently integrating and testing the next generation of embedded software system towards new generations of Automotive Vendor cars. To support future platform updates there is now a need to add teams to strengthen the development effort to speed up the integration and to increase software quality
It is planning to set up big team from 40FTE+ to develop and supply full end-to-end cycle of Integrated Testing framework between ECU's and components on different car architectural layers
Less DevOps Practices and infrastructure Much experience in working on Big Pipelines
Job Responsibilities:
1 Agile product owner to lead 2 teams
Technical background required
Be ready to setup/maintenance working in SAFe
Collaboration with Scum Master in charge of 2-3 separate teams
What We Offer
Exciting Projects: With clients across all industries and sectors, we offer an opportunity to work on market-defining products using the latest technologies.
Collaborative Environment: You can expand your skills by collaborating with a diverse team of highly talented people in an open, laidback environment - or even abroad in one of our global centers or client facilities!
Work-Life Balance: GlobalLogic prioritizes work-life balance, which is why we offer flexible work schedules.
Professional Development: We develop paths suited to your individual talents through international knowledge exchanges and professional certification opportunities.
Excellent Benefits: We provide our employees with private medical care, sports facilities cards, group life insurance, travel insurance and cultural activities.
Fun Perks: We want you to feel comfortable in your work, which is why we create good working environment with relax zones, host social and teambuilding activities and stock our kitchen with delicious teas and coffees!
About GlobalLogic
GlobalLogic is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise-we help our clients imagine what's possible, and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business. Så ansöker du
