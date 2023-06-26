Product Owner - Scania Maintenance
2023-06-26
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Scania is currently undergoing an exciting digital transformation towards a more flow-oriented, customer-driven digitalised and lean approach to work, where data is the key to driving value.
Scania Maintenance is a core service with several customer touchpoints, and where the digital transformation opens up great potential for business growth and enhanced customer experience. Meanwhile, this business area is also a key part of the Scania transformation from being a supplier of combustion engine vehicles to a provider of transport solutions based on electric vehicles.
The role
As Product Owner, you will be part of a cross-functional team of highly skilled people within business and IT. Within this role you will work closely with users, designers, business experts, and other stakeholders, to create value for our customers and our retail network.
As a Product Owner your daily work is to
• Work with your team to explore new, innovative feature ideas that advance the state of software development.
• Contribute to the roadmap by setting a clear product vision and strategy for your area.
• Defining epics for new software features, breaking them down into features and user stories, and finally managing and prioritizing the product backlog for your team.
• Actively participate in development processes to review, explain and influence.
• Be a part of user research and the creation of user journeys and prototypes.
• Build high-performance products.
Your profile
You are passionate about the customer and the user journey, and you are adept at user-centric ways of working. You are a pragmatic driver that makes things happen and keeps everyone focused on the right priorities.
You are impatient if things move slowly, yet empathic as an informal leader. You are authentic, structured and you have seen enough to know that you are not always right. You are a team player in the true sense of the word, focused on team and business success, rather than the means to get there or who gets the credit. You don't shy away from hard decisions or hard work. As a person, you are structured, consistent, and efficient. And, importantly, you and your team deliver great results while having fun in the process.
Your role also includes interacting with the management team and staff in our business units as well as our users to understand their needs. The position requires that you are fluent in written and spoken English. Other languages are considered a merit. Travelling will be required.
What we offer
Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. The people who work here are our most important asset, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us. As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include mutual bonuses, leasing cars, occupational pensions and flexible working hours which support work-life balance.
For more information please contact:
Tobias Vidderfjell, Head of Contracted Services and Maintenance
Email: tobias.vidderfjell@scania.com
Application
We are looking forward to reading your application which contains a CV and cover letter. Please apply as soon as possible but at the latest 13th of August. Screening and interviews will be done continuously. A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
