Product Owner - Regulatory Integrations & Reporting
2022-12-16
The role
We're looking for a skilled and experienced Regulatory Integrations and Reporting Product Owner under the Corporate Engineering vertical to accommodate the group's business needs and secure the delivery of key initiatives and product offerings in this vertical.
As a Regulatory Integrations and Reporting Product Owner within the Kindred Group you will own the Engineering Corporate backlogs and are empowered to make key decisions on how to best structure, understand and plan the deliveries. You enjoy a good challenge and feel pride in always delivering your best with a friendly attitude.
The successful candidate will have a solid knowledge base within the Regulatory Integrations and Reporting domain and understands what it means to work with a Regulatory Integrations and Reporting team and its stakeholders. We are looking for expertise in how to best structure requests and deliveries for the Regulatory Integrations and Reporting team's processes to work efficiently. We imagine you have a history of taking the right decisions when it comes to prioritisation, working in close collaboration with other product owners and engineering teams.
What you will do
Work closely with the Regulatory Integrations and Reporting Engineers and Engineering Managers when it comes to understanding, breaking down and executing incoming work from, and together with, stakeholders.
Lead key deliveries, working closely with our Business Analysts & Engineering Leads, as well as stakeholders, across various business areas.
Collaborate with Regulatory Integrations and ReportingProduct Owners in other teams within Regulatory Integrations and Reporting, to sync deliveries, align expectations and define processes & best ways of working.
Liaise with business delivery teams and key business stakeholders to secure efficient management of your backlogs and the handling of new business initiatives.
Escalate any potential issues, risks or defects to key stakeholders and secure agreement on priorities for resolution, feeding into delivery team backlogs.
Ensure maximum business value of scheduled work, define business and technical requirements, translate them into workable Epics and User Stories, and ensure timely deliveries of the backlog items.
Support the teams by participating in scrum ceremonies, including dailies, backlog grooming and planning.
Provide full visibility and transparency on capacity planning for the backlogs and clearly communicate capacity and estimations to key stake holders.
Engage in close communication with relevant stakeholders, such as business owners, PO's and tech teams, on business initiatives and release schedules, and secure visibility of feature progress.
Act like a lead coordinator when needed, being comfortable managing deliveries from start to end, and drive development and project progress across multiple teams and backlogs.
Your experience
Proven experience working as either Product Owner, Product Manager, Scrum Master or related role
Experience working with Regulatory Integrations and Reporting or within Regulatory Integrations and Reportingteams.
Having an understanding of SQL and reporting tools (e.g. Qliksense & Power BI) is a bonus
Excellent stakeholder management skills.
Fantastic communication and presentation skills.
To be a creative and strategic thinker with a positive attitude.
To have a data and evidence-driven mind-set in your decision making.
Excellent English Verbal and Writing skills.
Ability to thrive in a multi-tasking, quick moving and demanding environment.
Application process
Click on the "Apply Now" button and complete the short web form. Please add a covering letter in English to let us know your motivation for applying and your salary expectation. Our Talent Acquisition team will be in touch soon.
Kindred is an equal opportunities employer committed to employing a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture. As such we oppose all forms of discrimination in the workplace. We create equal opportunities for all our applicants and will treat people equally regardless of and not limited to, gender, age, disability, race, sexual orientation. We are committed not only to our legal obligations but also to the positive promotion that equal opportunities bring to our operations as set out in our sustainability framework. Kindred has an ESG rating of AAA by MCSI.
