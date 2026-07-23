Product Owner - Presales and Bodybuilding
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-07-23
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania Cv Aktiebolag i Södertälje
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Enköping
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Product Owner - Presales and Bodybuilding
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values – customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste – are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role summary
As a Product Owner within Presales & Bodybuilding, you play a key role in shaping the digital tools that support Scania's sales of sustainable transport solutions. You work close to the business, turning needs and ideas into clear priorities and driving development together with cross-functional teams.
In this role, you collaborate across Scania Commercial, Traton R&D, Multibrand, and IT, ensuring that solutions are user-friendly, efficient, and aligned with real customer needs. You create clarity in complex environments and make sure that the right things are built at the right time.
As we continue to strengthen our Product Owner team and expand our scope, we are looking for a Product Owner who want to take ownership, lead development, and make a real impact on how Scania's products are brought to market.
Job responsibilities
Own and prioritise the product backlog based on business needs and value
Lead development by setting direction and supporting teams in delivering the right solutions
Collaborate closely with stakeholders across Scania Commercial, IT, R&D and Multibrand
Drive continuous improvement based on feedback, data, and insights
Support the rollout of new features, including communication, training, follow-up and support
Who you are
You enjoy taking ownership and working together with others to balance different stakeholder needs. With a structured and curious mindset, you are confident making decisions and prioritising in a dynamic environment. You collaborate easily with different stakeholders and thrive in a cross-functional and international setting.
You have an interest in Scania's products, including the ongoing shift towards e-mobility, and understand how we create value in real customer operations. Knowledge of Scania's product structure and product offering is beneficial and helps you connect business needs with practical and well-founded presales solutions.
You bring experience from product ownership or presales and enjoy working close to the business, contributing to solutions that support sales in a clear and efficient way. You are curious, collaborative, and structured in your way of working, and motivated to continuously learn and improve — regardless of where you are in your career journey.
This is us
We are the Presales & Bodybuilding team within Process & Digitalisation at Scania Commercial. Our mission is to support the sales of advanced and sustainable transport solutions by creating smart, efficient presales support.
We work closely with colleagues across the organization and around the world, combining business knowledge with digital development. Together, we create clarity in complexity and build the foundation for future solutions.
We believe in teamwork, continuous improvement, and learning from each other — and we are excited to welcome new perspectives to our team. We value diverse experiences and encourage you to apply, even if you don't meet every requirement.
Scania offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-08-04. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-04
E-post: alina.jeschke@scania.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Jobbnummer
10009858