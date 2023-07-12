Product Owner - People Analytics (PX/HR)
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
The automotive industry is going through its biggest transformation journey ever. The future is electric, autonomous, and online with new technologies and innovative business models. And the People Experience (Human Resources) organization plays a vital part in making this happen by attracting, recruiting, and developing the talents needed to deliver on these exciting targets. In a world where data is the new gold, we depend on People Analytics for high-stakes decision-making, impacting not only the talent journey, but every line of the business.
About the position
Our vision is to work with advanced analytics in a few years. We have a great journey ahead of us, and here is your chance to be part of it!
The Product Owner sets the product vision and roadmap for People Analytics & Listening in tight cooperation with the Head of People Analytics.
You will lead an agile product team for People Analytics & Listening to provide strategic insights as well as the digital backbone, making data easily accessible.
It is a high paced environment where you will put your leadership skills into practice whilst guiding people through partly uncharted territory.
You will work closely with PX Solution Owners, PXBPs, Product Managers, other Product Owners as well as product end users to expand the business value of People Analytics within Volvo Cars.
What you will do
You will partner with leaders and subject matter experts throughout the PX organization to provide effective people reporting and analysis. An important part of this is to assist business stakeholders in growing their own ability to apply a people analytics lens on their line of business.
In collaboration with the People Analysts, Business Analysts and Developers you will provide digital solutions and ways of working with the organization to identify areas of opportunity. This to ensure a holistic business and digital perspective. For example, our offer is to be further automated to democratize data access and you will work strategically to help the organization make the most of the new solutions.
You will turn numbers into compelling narratives that strengthen the data-driven decision making in our leadership teams.
Together with the product team you will break down features into stories to create a backlog which you then prioritize.
What you'll bring
We are looking for a person with a high proven history of the People Analytics arena who has established high performing analytics capabilities in fast-moving environments.
Furthermore, you have:
• Proven ability to gather and use data, including both quantitative and qualitative interpretation of survey results.
• In-depth analytical experience from the HR domain and preferably experience working with Glint for People Listening.
• Experience and insights in the different PX/HR processes and their analytics needs.
On a personal level
You bring great holistic skills and with motivation and focus. Making the complex simple is one of your super-powers; you package, brand and communicate the value of data-based insights in a way that creates clarity and inspires the company to get to action.
You love new digital solutions, innovative ways of solving complex issues and a structured approach where you always put the end user at the center.
Location
We expect you to work from our Gothenburg office with a flexibility to work some days on distance according to agreement with your manager
We offer our employees amazing benefits such as:
• At Volvo Car Group, all new parents with one year's active permanent service now receive 24 weeks of parental leave, paid at 80 percent of their base pay. The policy is for everyone - whether you're a designer or a plant operator, whether you work in Sweden, China, or the USA.
• Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
• An annual allowance to spend on your health and well-being.
Want to know more? We hope so.
Kindly apply for this position through our jobs portal, enclosing your CV in English, not later than 2023-09-10.
Due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via email.
For questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Oskar Hjelte, Head of People Experience Digital, at oskar.hjelte@volvocars.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "66164-41728727". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Pedram Yousefi 46729669876 Jobbnummer
7959674