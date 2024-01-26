Product Owner - Payouts
About Brite
Brite Payments is a leading Open Banking-powered Account to Account (A2A) payment provider of Instant Payments and Instant Payouts. We provide a convenient transaction experience for consumers and reduce the risk in the payment process for merchants. Founded in Stockholm in 2019, Brite is committed to providing the best possible payment solution for everyone involved in a transaction.
The team behind Brite has worked with launching the first-generation of fintech companies before founding Brite. We know the market landscape, technologies, opportunities, and challenges. Now we channel all those experiences into developing modern solutions that will benefit both merchants and end-users.
Want to join us on our journey? The future is brite!
What you will do
Brite's product suite and strategic expansion into new verticals and markets hinge primarily on its ability to ensure product-market fit, making the product team a key cornerstone of the overall success of the business. As a key part of the product team, the Product Owner is also vital in defining the culture and ways of working at Brite.
As the Product Owner - Payouts you will be responsible for the development and implementation of Brite's Payout products.
Responsibilities for the Product Owner - Payouts include (but are not limited to):
• Ownership of delivery for the Payouts team at Brite, ensuring that product development happens in an efficient and structured way and in line with agreed timelines
• Collaborate closely with the Engineering team to build short-, mid- and long-term backlogs
• Act as an interface between Engineering and the product organization
• Create product requirements based on the roadmap and distil them for the different development teams, effectively leading stand-ups, refinements, demos, retrospectives and more
• In-depth reviews of customer needs as relayed by the Product Managers, Sales and other internal stakeholders and aligning them with backlogs and feature development plans
Are you a brite mind?
You are a product leader with experience in managing and developing payments products in a fast-paced environment. You have experience defining product roadmaps, building collaboratively with design and engineering peers, and shipping at scale. You are comfortable sorting out ambiguity and can bring clarity of purpose to the teams surrounding you. You know where to start and how to run the right tests to validate your hypotheses.
Need to have:
• 3+ years of from a leading role in a product development environment
• B.Sc. in Engineering, Economics or similar
• General knowledge about the payments industry.
• Strong technical understanding of how to build a technical infrastructure that scales.
• Knowledge and experience from leading development teams in an agile environment.
• Key qualities are integrity, analytical skills and ability to create buy-in around you. You enjoy taking the lead and bringing people along on the journey.
• Strong drive and interest for building great products and finding solutions to complex problems
Good to have:
• Experience from working within a regulated Financial Services business
• Understanding of how PSD2 impacts the payments and financial industry
• Practical experience from building consumer payment products in a fast-paced environment
• A strong entrepreneurial mindset
What we offer
• An optimistic, caring, and inclusive culture where we want you to be yourself
• A dynamic, fast-paced, and innovative environment where you will have the possibility to make an impact from your first day onwards
• A flat organization, friendly colleagues, and fast decision-making
• An environment where we start small and learn fast to do big things
• A team that cares about sharing, collaborative work, and prestigelessness
• ... and you will be part of a growing team of fun and skilled people
Do you want to learn more about our recruitment process? Here (https://careers.britepayments.com/pages/the-hiring-process)
you can read about the hiring flow and find answers to the most frequently asked questions.
