Product Owner - Linux platform & Middleware
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla datajobb i Sundbyberg
2023-05-05
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Knivsta
, Uppsala
, Trosa
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about product ownership in a wide technology area?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Prioritize and build roadmaps together with your highly competent technical teams;
•
Build bridges with your stakeholders;
• Manage your vendors;
• Own your service portfolio;
• Ensure compliance adherence in your area;
• Deliver financial planning and take care of the licensing for your products.
What is needed in this role:
• Experience in a role that required you to spend a lot of time communicating with your stakeholders and building bridges within your organization;
• Experience in planning finances and licensing of vendor products;
• Experience working with audits, change, problem, and incident processes;
• Ability to delegate when needed;
• Exposure to agile ways of working;
• Fluency in English, both spoken and written;
• Interest in Red Hat products (RHEL servers, Satellite, OpenSCAP, Insights), Puppet, Foreman, Hiera/Git, vSphere, CI/CD, Microsoft Azure or other cloud service providers (knowledge/understanding in some of these would be considered as an advantage);
• Interest in IBM WebSphere, IBM UrbanCode Deploy, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle BI, Oracle Forms (knowledge/understanding in some of these would be considered as an advantage);
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering or a related field (would be considered as an advantage).
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your wellbeing by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and team-work - together we make a difference.
Join our leadership team and work with two highly competent teams of infrastructure engineers in delivering towards our resilience, automation, public cloud objectives, lifecycle duties. Since there are many products across two teams, it's the breadth, and not the depth that matters" Marius Babrauskas, your future leader
We look forward to your application at 12.05.2023 the latest.
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Marius Babrauskas +37068736515
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8 58 59 44 37
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +46 8 58 59 02 88
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 2900-4400 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3650-5450 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3300-5000 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here! (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-estonia)
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
Liisa Kriis liisa.kriis@swedbank.ee Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7744082