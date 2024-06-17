Product owner - Engineering Change Management CAD processes and systems
2024-06-17
Are you getting energy by understanding user needs? Are you enjoying team work? Have you heard that you are good in communication? Do you have knowledge about product development and Engineering Change Management? Then you might be our new colleague!
About us
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
The trucks, buses and power solutions in these transport solutions are developed in our CAD platform by the designers at our R&D departments. Our aim is to create the best possible experience for our users. We put the user in the centre when we develop our methods, processes and the CAD platform. Our organisation is responsible for strategy, methods and tools for the virtual description of Scania's products. We work together with business and IT in a Value Creation Team (VCT), where we also have members from other brands in our Traton family.
For us it is important with an sustainable mindset, our company culture with our core values are close to our hearts and supports our customers, people and our planet.
About the assignments
We are looking for a Product owner/Business IT Analyst to the team working with Engineering Change Management.
All drawings and technical documentation describing our products are sent for review and approval in our PDM system, where all changes needs to be traceable and changed objects version managed.
The assignment is about understanding the users and their needs when it comes to engineering change management; describe it to the rest of the team and together find suitable solutions. It also includes testing, preparing education material and user instructions. As a Product owner/Business IT Analyst you will get great knowledge about our IT systems and how they relate to the product development process at Scania. The product owner is ensuring that the team backlog is aligned with customer and stakeholder needs.
You will be a part of a cross-functional team with other Business IT Analysts, Developers, Product owners, Scrum masters and System architects etc. You will work closely with the people in business, system suppliers and your own team and other value creation teams. We are working in an agile way and plan our work together in ten weeks periods.
Your profile
You are curious to understand the users behind the outspoken need. You have good communication skills, in both Swedish and English. You need to have ability to explain the user demands to the developers, visualise and document the needs, create working methods, training material as well as user guides. It is valuable to have a helpful and proactive mindset, an ability to see the big picture and also to understand the different mechanisms that create the full solution for the users. You have analytic way of thinking, to find solutions that are best for the users as well as the maintainability of the system. It is also appreciated to question old truths in order to find new, better ways of working. We want you to drive things forward in a smooth way and enjoy co-operating with others.
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in Engineering, IT or Business. It is an advantage if you are familiar with the product development process and PLM/CAD systems (3DX from DS), especially from Scania. It is great if you have experience in the Product owner and Business Analyst role as well as agile way of working.
Additional information
As an employee at Scania, in addition to career development, we also provide wellness allowance, company car, insurance, job express to Södertälje headquarters in around 30 mins from Stockholm Central or Liljeholmen exclusively for Scania employees, and subsidized lunch.
We are sitting in nice newly renovated activity based office. We have possibility to work from home some days in a week if the work allows. We offer an inclusive workplace with people with different skills and background and with possibilities to personal development. The work/life balance is important for us.
Further information
If you have questions, please contact Anne Thomasfolk (Head of CAD/vPDM, EYMDD) +46 73 655 2685.
Application
Please send in your CV, letter and grade copies latest 2024-07-07. We will start to call for interviews before end of application date and interviews will be held continuously. We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and background control will be made for final candidates.
Do you want to join us and be one of us in our Value creation team? I 'm looking forward to hear from you!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system.
