Product Owner - Cx Measurements
JobBusters AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Job DescriptionThe Consumer Direct Interaction - Experience Organization (CDI XO) team is looking for a Product Owner - CX Measurements. You will play a pivotal role in shaping the interactions between a company and its Consumers, with a focus on enhancing satisfaction, loyalty, and advocacy. You will analyze feedback and collaborate with various stakeholders in the organization, developing CX measurements strategies to deliver exceptional service and address pain points.
You'll need to understand the Business initiatives and the Consumers' goals to help them meet effortlessly. You will help creating a clear customer experience vision and strategy so to deliver outstanding consumer experiences.
In this job you will work closely together with several different functions such as marketing, sales and any other function that requires consumer feedback.
Key areas of responsibilities.
Translate the consumer centric CX Measurement strategy into digital roadmap. Craft and drive roadmaps that deliver business outcomes.
Deliver an excellent set of products and experiences in production. Work closely with the Engineers to translate the product vision into detailed product requirements and specifications.
Prioritize product features, integrations, performance, security and scalability of the CX Measurements architecture.
Manage the strategic design, implementation, and optimization of customer experience programs and initiatives that ensure a best-in-class customer experience.
Research best practices, establish metrics, and collect and analyze customer data and feedback.
Develop strategies to enhance engagement, reduce friction, and increase satisfaction at each stage of the End-to-end consumer journey.
Own the implementation of the CX program backlog.
Analyze, and evaluate Consumer behaviors and sentiments.
Communicate the CX vision goals and KPI to stakeholders and across the organization.
Define and constantly review the implementation of the VSS, NPS, CES, CSAT programs.
Act as the central point of contact for product-related queries for CX Measurements Team and provide timely updates to stakeholders on product status and roadmap.
Qualifications You have a relevant university degree (Marketing/Communication/Business related studies).
You have several years' experience in CX Measurements and insights, web strategy, digital marketing, marketing or similar.
You have experience in multinational matrix organizations.
You are proficient in Experience Management tools (Qualtrics XM is a merit).
You have knowledge of user-centered design principles, UX Design best practices, trends and emerging technologies.
Personal Qualities
You have excellent personal communication and presentation skills. You can simplify complex ideas and translate it into useful insights for a variety of audience groups. You encourage cross-collaboration, leveraging diversity and encouraging open feedback. You are a team player, able to strongly influence and work in a cross-functional team as well as a matrix organization. You act as a change leader and leverage your experience and insights to educate, inspire and motivate your colleagues to drive transformation and deliver better consumer experiences and business performance.
Company DescripitonOur client is a global leading company that manufactures household appliances to make households easier. If you want to be involved in influencing tomorrow's household appliances, then this is the client for you!
About JobBustersJobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40 hours per week. The position will start as soon as possible, and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-12-31 with the possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client in Stockholm. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606) Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Kontakt
Johanna Johnsson johanna.johnsson@jobbusters.se 0721883399 Jobbnummer
8687462