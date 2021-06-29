Product Owner - Core Computer Test & Integration - Volvo Personvagnar AB - Datajobb i Göteborg

Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.About our R&D - Core Computer Test & IntegrationWe have come to an important step in the development of our new software-centric platform and our group, Core Computer Test and Integration is an essential part of the journey. The group consists of teams responsible for development and maintenance of test environments. We integrate software, test it with the test cases written in the team and follow up on the results in a Continuous Integration chain (CI). This so that we can ensure high quality and robustness in what we do.The process is under development and the goal is to have all our test environments automated. Now we are looking for a Product Owner (PO) with interest in being part of shaping this process together with the team(s). We offer you an exciting environment that are highly prioritized and wonder, are you the one?What you will doAs Product Owner for the team(s) it will be your responsibility to drive the strategic work and define what the team(s) will focus on. You will create roadmaps, visions and prioritize the work that needs to be done. To keep developing relations and close collaboration within our R&D organization are another part of your work that will be of great importance. You will have contact, both with developing and supporting ARTs, providing you with an extensive network in exchange.Together with the Scrum Master, Team Manager and the team(s), you will also be part of setting up efficient ways of working, from optimizing the development flows to find a structured way to work to increase the value delivered.Do you fit the profile?We are looking for you who have a technical interest and experience from development of CI flows, test environments and creation of test. You must be open and communicative and have an interest in achieving results together with others but not afraid to make decisions on your own when needed. Being flexible but structured when circumstances are sometimes uncertain are also important qualifications and required to success in this role.We believe that you have experience of leading teams as Agile leader or as project leader and experience from SAFe and Scrum.You have a B.Sc. degree or similar and are fluent in English (spoken as well as written).If you are up for the challenge, we are looking forward to your application!