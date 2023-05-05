Product Owner - Car Sharing
2023-05-05
This isn't a conventional car company. We're a new global brand that focuses on the need of the connected generation, sustainability, and a hassle-free customer experience.
Product Owner - Car Sharing
The Product Owner - Sharing is responsible for ensuring the stability, continuous improvement, and development of our mobile app features related to sharing. This area focuses more specifically on peer-to-peer car sharing, giving our members the ability to share Lynk & Co cars with others. Car sharing includes features allowing sign up, lending and borrowing. In addition, we build web tools that help us manage and operate the sharing product. Near term, we are refining the experience for our members in the app and making the service optimized as possible. Long term, we will build more shared experiences for our members on the platform.
You will define the strategic vision for your product area and create the product roadmap based on a deep understanding of the market, insights and data on your customers, and input from stakeholders across the company. You will also build and foster strategic partnerships across product teams, working to manage dependencies.
The position can be based in Gothenburg. The position includes EU wide responsibility hence can require occasional travel.
What you'll do
• Take end-to-end ownership of the product (full lifecycle from ideation to optimization) with ultimate accountability for business and customer value delivered.
• Set ambitious and clear product mission and translate these into a prioritized roadmap and dev backlog that drive agreed key objectives.
• Maintain an in-depth understanding of market landscape and customer needs through gathering and analyzing qualitative and quantitative insights together with data analysts.
• Clearly communicate the product mission, roadmap, and backlogs across the organization.
• Translate customer needs into user stories and acceptance criteria for the product.
• Define MVPs, manage product backlog priorities, and strategically de-scope to optimize value creation.
What you should have
• We believe you are a product owner who is well-versed and confident in leading development teams to build delightful customer experiences.
• Our journey will lead to something new and exciting - we will test, fail, and learn.
• Experience of working as Product Owner/Product Manager
• Strong in planning, prioritizing, execution, and follow up together with a "can-do attitude".
• Motivated to work in an environment that allows you to work and take business decisions independently.
• Are comfortable working on both technical platforms and user-facing features.
• Previous experience of agile, customer centric, product organization and running development teams.
• Experience with shared and car connectivity is highly meriting.
Working for Lynk & Co
Want to learn more about working for Lynk & Co and what we offer? Read more via this link: Why Lynk & Co - Lynk & Co (lynkco.com) (https://careers.lynkco.com/pages/why-lynk-co)
Our recruitment process
We work with a competence based framework. You apply by submitting your LinkedIn-profile or CV written in English and answering a few questions.
Our selection will primarily look at acquired competencies and skills.
To help us place the right people in the right role, we believe in science-based and fair assessment methods. Therefore, as part of our recruitment process, we use psychometric assessments from Alva Labs (https://help.alvalabs.io/en/collections/1831924-for-candidates)
to help us increase our hiring success by identifying the candidates that are most likely to thrive and be successful in the role.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to bijal.bakhda@lynkco.com
