Product Owner - Car Service Business
2024-01-10
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
Car Service Business is an organization within Volvo Cars with the purpose to enable an effortless car usage and service experience.
Service Technology operates in Car Service Business, is responsible for making life less complicated for consumers by supplying service providers with safe, sustainable and efficient car service technology solutions in the areas of spare parts, maintenance & repair instructions as well as tools & equipment.
The environment we operate in is undergoing a great transformation, not only from a vehicle technology perspective, but also how our customers set expectations on the complete experience around mobility.
We work with a responsibility that goes all the way from creation of technical service solutions to information creation and implementation in the markets.
Our vision is to be the preferred supplier of spare parts and service to our retailers and customers and thereby actively contribute to creating the best car usage experience.
We are now looking for an engaged Product owner for the Service Technology department with product knowledge about the aftermarket information.
What you'll do
In your role as Product Owner, you will, from a business and consumer perspective, be responsible for repair information and time estimations.
Your role also includes:
• Create product vision and strategy.
• Own and manage the product roadmap.
• Own and prioritize the feature backlog.
In this role you will work together with a Department Operation Lead, other Product Owners, a Team Manager, and a Performance Lead who focuses on processes, progress and visualization of the team performance.
You will be a member of the management team at our department. We believe that we are stronger as a team, and we share the responsibility of developing our products and our product teams.
What you will bring
We believe you have a University Degree within engineering or equivalent and experience from Product Strategy Development.
It is beneficial to have experience from the aftermarket, automotive retail- and customer service.
Experience from commercial business and Digital Product Information Development is meritorious.
Fluent in English both verbal and written is required.
You as a person
Competence and skills are important, but personality is key, hence you have a high drive with a positive attitude and like working with others to reach common goals.
You are curious and have the desire to continuously search for new knowledge and areas to develop.
You have high integrity, with an ability to anticipate and balance the needs of multiple stakeholders, to interact cross-functionally and to act in a multi-cultural environment.
Want to know more? We hope so.
If you want to learn more about this position reach out to Head of Service Technology Hans Wikström at hans.wikstrom@volvocars.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter, Pedram Yousefi at pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
.
Kindly register your application as soon as possible but not later than 25 Januari 2024.
