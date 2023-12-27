Product Owner - Attack Surface Management
Sandvik AB / Datajobb / Sandviken Visa alla datajobb i Sandviken
2023-12-27
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Sandviken
, Hedemora
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Within Sandvik Group IT and the Cybersecurity area, we're in an ongoing journey to transform our organization and the way we steer, architect, and manage our security capabilities - now seeking several Product Owners to our team. Come join us as Product Owner for Attack Surface Management!
What is the job about?
In this position, you manage the entire product lifecycle - from strategy to ongoing operations -leading a team of cybersecurity specialists in shaping and operating a key central cybersecurity product focused on attack surface management capabilities. We ensure continuous monitoring of internal and external attack surface, and provide guidance, process, and tooling to enable fast remediation of identified vulnerabilities - driving the reduction of risk across the attack surface.
Important parts of your mission include:
Being accountable for all aspects of products delivered, including setting the strategic direction and operationalizing the strategy to meet business needs.
Leveraging technological insight to inspire and drive innovation for products and platforms, managing third-party relationships aligned with business objectives.
Leading product teams to achieve strategy and meet OKRs, ensuring efficient resource allocation and collaboration with other product managers for collective effectiveness.
Performing financial planning, forecasting, budget requests and actuals for the product.
You're a member of the Cybersecurity Product leadership team. The location is Sandviken or Stockholm and we apply a hybrid work set-up.
Your character
You're an empathic customer-focused leader, who drives cybersecurity forward in line with our business needs - understanding the value and importance of great cybersecurity products and how they create business opportunities. You impact and form commitment across our organization, as well as effectively engaging with both stakeholders and teams.
We also believe you require the following knowledge and experience:
Leadership skills and experience as a leader within the area and in large multi-national organizations.
Expertise in vulnerability management, threat exposure management and external attack surface management
Experience of development and operations of relevant technologies (vulnerability mgmt., ITSM/ServiceNow, BAS, penetration testing, threat intelligence).
Knowledge and experience of digital product development and operation.
Understanding of industry standards and best practice.
Practical experience of agile practices and mindsets.
Relevant IT-degree and/or certifications.
Fluency in English, knowledge of Swedish is beneficial.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Application
Send your application no later than January 14, 2024. Job ID: R0062176.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Mikael Lindroth, Product Area Manager Cybersecurity, mikael.lindroth@sandvik.com
Union contacts - Sweden
Anders Rönnqvist, Unionen, +46 (0)26 26 30 10
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26 26 65 74
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Recruitment Specialist
Julia Söderberg Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Högbovägen 45 (visa karta
)
811 81 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
Sandvik IT Services - Sandviken Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Sandvik AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8356446