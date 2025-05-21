Product Operations Manager
AB Electrolux / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Drive agile excellence and deliver exceptional consumer experiences.
About us
For us, going to work every day has an even greater purpose than putting the latest product or technology on the market. It's about improving the everyday lives of millions. By staying humble and open to new ideas, we can push the boundaries for cooking, cleaning, and well-being at home. But to keep doing so, we need more people who want to innovate and reimagine what life at home can be.
For that, we employ great people from a wide variety of backgrounds - not just because it's the right thing to do, but also because we believe that diverse perspectives make our business stronger and more innovative. If you share our values, come find your place in our global community. Meet us on @lifeatelectrolux and career.electroluxgroup.com to learn more
The Organization
The Consumer Direct Interaction - Experience Organization (CDI XO) consists of a Digital Commerce and Digital Post Purchase domain with several Product Areas within. We are seeking an experienced and motivated Product Operations Manager to join the Digital Post Purchase domain.
The role
As a Product Operations Manager, you'll act as a Release Train Engineer for our agile teams. You'll facilitate key events like PI Planning, drive cross-team collaboration, manage dependencies, and champion Agile best practices. Your focus will be on eliminating impediments, improving efficiency, and ensuring our teams have everything they need to deliver an exceptional consumer experience.
Key Responsibilities
Facilitate Agile Release Train (ART) Events: Lead and coordinate key ceremonies such as Planning Increment (PI) Planning, Scrum of Scrums, and Inspect & Adapt sessions, ensuring alignment with Agile best practices.
Coaching & Mentorship: Provide guidance and support to Scrum Masters, Product Owners, and team members on Agile methodologies and frameworks, fostering a culture of continuous improvement.
Facilitate cross-team collaboration: Act as a liaison between different teams. Collaborate with the product managers to ensure transparency, facilitate communication, and manage expectations regarding deliverables and progress for different business and geographical area stakeholders.
Risk Management: Identify and mitigate risks and impediments affecting the ART delivery, employing problem-solving techniques to resolve issues promptly.
Metrics & Reporting: Track ART performance metrics, analyze team health, and provide insights to drive improvements in delivery processes.
Scaling Agile Practices: Assist in the implementation and scaling of Agile practices across the organization, ensuring consistency and adherence to Agile principles.
Requirements
Proven experience as a Release Train Engineer or in a similar Agile leadership role.
Strong understanding of Agile methodologies, particularly SAFe (Scaled Agile Framework).
Excellent facilitation, coaching, and mentoring skills.
Exceptional communication and interpersonal abilities.
Experience with Agile tools (e.g., JIRA, Rally, VersionOne) and metrics reporting.
Relevant certifications (e.g., SAFe RTE, Certified ScrumMaster, PMI-ACP) are a plus.
Location
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden).
At our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden) we are 60+ nationalities under the same roof, and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
You will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
112 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux Appliances AB (org nr 556222-8683) Jobbnummer
9352989