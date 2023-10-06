Product & Regulatory Manager
Nexer Recruit AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Recruit AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Södertälje
, Sigtuna
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about AI and Autonomous Driving? Do you aspire to thrive in a dynamic international work environment? Join our team at Scania, where we lead the development of Autonomous Systems for the prestigious TRATON brands, Scania, MAN, and Navistar.
Our assignment and your role
Autonomous Transport Solutions is set to fundamentally change the transportation of goods and movement of people. Tremendous value can be gained in terms of efficiency, safety, convenience, and environmental impacts. Scania is a leading player in this field, offering a complete autonomous transport solution that encompasses not only self-driving vehicles, but also handling logistics, and the assignment of tasks to the vehicles.
In your role as Product & Regulatory Manager within the Autonomous Systems Strategy team, you will play an important role in driving the successful deployment, testing, and scaling of Autonomous Transport Networks across the globe. Your primary responsibility will be to oversee and address all legal aspects pertaining to Autonomous Driving within the TRATON brands. Additionally, you will be tasked with the responsibility to ensure that the organization is prepared to meet upcoming legal requirements and regulations. This will involve working across different functions within the organization at both technical and business level.
Examples of Your Responsibilities:
Stay updated on all relevant legislation and regulations related to Autonomous Driving.
Foster a constructive dialogue with authorities across different geographies.
Maintain strong relationships with technical services such as RDW, TÜV, IDIADA.
Lead and coordinate technical lobbying efforts.
Proactively work on legal requirements that enables testing and deployment of the Autonomous Transport Network.
Support development teams in operational tasks, including interpretation and participation in activities with authorities and technical services.
Facilitate knowledge sharing among the TRATON brands.
Your profile
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have a degree from engineering or law school, or similar knowledge gained from work experience. Preferably, you have a background related to the development or sales of products and solutions, and you want to be part of solving complex technology and business challenges.
As an individual, you find joy in fostering collaboration and building cross-functional, cross site relationships. Additionally, you possess the ability to delve into details, focusing on legal requirements and intricate legal texts. You are motivated and self-driven, capable of being both a team player and a leader as needed. It will be much appreciated if you share our belief that cutting edge technology can be used to battle climate change.
Excited about making the change? More information here!
We collaborate with Nexer Recruit in this recruitment. Contact Recruitment Consultant Elin Murman at elin.murman@nexergroup.com
or call +46 761 169 132 if you want to know more about the position. We look forward to hearing from you!
We accept applications continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline has passed.
A background check may be conducted.
About Scania
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions, including trucks and buses for heavy transport applications combined with an extensive product-related service offering. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,200 trucks, 5,000 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totaled to over SEK 170 billion, of which over 22 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centers in Africa, Asia, and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Recruit AB
(org.nr 556975-4970) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Nexer Recruit AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8171318