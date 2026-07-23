Product Merchandising Lead
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Sverige AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Uppsala
, Eskilstuna
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Act as Contact point and partner-up with Sales Market Commercial teams on stock and inventory topics to facilitate strong commercial execution in Sales Markets
Drive transparency/ consistency and secure sharing of best practices across Sales Markets on product merchandising/ commercial execution
Challenge Sales Markets' bottom-up demand plans from a stock-level perspective (only if needed or upon request)
Support Sales Markets in setting and adjusting price maps to reflect local competition and stock positions
Responsible for the forecasting of supply in relation to demand, sharing insights and corrective measures
Decide and provide Sales Markets articles for final sale/ clearance, as well as for special campaigns per channel
Decide and provide markdowns (pricing) in collaboration with Inventory Optimization Leads (who provide analyses) and other inventory management measures to Sales Markets (e.g., markdowns if sell-through deviates from other markets)
Follow up and forecast R&D for Sales Markets
Capture learnings from exit and liquidation cycles to inform future pre-season plannings/ buying quantifications
Act as the key point of contact for assigned SMs and warehouses on all allocation, replenishment, and stock management topics
Follow up stock on Sales Market level and review stock-balancing scenarios within a Planning Market (based on analyses provided by Inventory Leads) Responsible for the initial allocation from warehouses to stores in line with Sales Market plans (in target state, via AB2.0)
Responsible for adjustments to replenishment speed and setting replenishment blocks or stops for seasonal stock/ predictable demand
Set backstock list for articles that needs to be removed from the shopfloor/ pick locations
Create transparency on incoming deliveries/ stock status to SM Commercial teams and Store Managers through regular stock update reports
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
2–4 years in product merchandising, retail planning, or commercial operations within retail, fashion, or FMCG
Bachelor's or Master's degree or similar in Supply Chain Management, Logistics, Business Administration, Economics, Data Analytics, or a related quantitative field
Commercial expertise: Solid understanding of retail and product merchandising processes
Analytical capabilities: Able to interpret sell-through and stock reports to identify improvement areas
Communication skills: Clear communication and collaboration skills across Markets and Continent teams
Tool proficiency: Good command of Excel and interest in BI tools (e.g.; Power BI)
Attention to detail: Detail-oriented; ensures high data accuracy in article tracking and reporting
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program – HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, apply by sending your application in ENGLISH through the career site as soon as possible but no later than 2nd August, 2026.
This is a permanent position. The position is based in our Office in Stockholm and reports to Planning Market Manager.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Sverige AB
(org.nr 556151-2376)
Drottninggatan 56 (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Jobbnummer
10009892