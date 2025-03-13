Product Mastery
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Safe Vehicle Automation - Together we make a difference
Our unit Safe Vehicle Automation develops and delivers leading Safety and Autonomous Driving. We even control the vehicle's 6 degrees of freedom of movement in the most energy efficient way, creating a rewarding and confident drive and ride experience.
Our purpose is to develop and deliver Vehicle Motion and Control, ADAS, Highway Pilot, HPGNSS and Protective Safety.
Let's create change together
Nothing beats being part of positive change. We're on a truly exciting journey, working together in a fast-paced global environment to break new ground in almost every aspect of our operations. Right now, we have exciting job openings in the department Protective safety.
What we offer
In our ART within Safe Vehicle Automation, we are a team of dedicated and skilled engineers creating tomorrow's platform solutions for our vehicles. We deliver a platform with high performance sensors enabling AD&ADAS, HPGNSS and Protective Safety functionality.
Development of:
* High Precision Global Navigation Satellite System (HPGNSS)
* Supplementary Restraint System and sensors with integrated Pedestrian protection
* Interfaces to realize our functions: Airbags in all positions, Belt systems both reversible & irreversible, Battery disconnection, Vehicle motion control and related functions, Cloud service.
We are now looking for a Product Owner for High Precision Global Navigation Satellite System (HPGNSS).
What you'll do
The Product Owner works together with our engineering teams which consist of system design engineers and analyze/test engineers. The responsibility includes both design and verification of the product. As the Product Owner you will take the ownership and drive our complex deliveries which span from functionality in cloud to internal SW in the car. Drive stakeholder management with external suppliers on ECU level and with other external and internal parties.
Job responsibilities
* Maintaining the long-term road map
* Being visionary about the future of the solution
* Preparing and prioritizing tasks for the team and between other solutions
* Stakeholder management, both internal and external
* Presenting solution and status to Business Owners and other management
* Ownership of the product backlog
What you'll bring
You are a technically oriented person with an interest in development and automotive, you enjoy being part of a team, you thrive in working in a collaborative environment and building networks across the organization and you are a self-motivated person who wants to see results in your own work as well as the teams'.
Required qualifications
* BSc or higher in Computer Science, Electronics or equivalent
* You have a few years of work experience within automotive and feel confident in your knowledge in this area
* Experience as Product Owner or similar
* Experience in Agile methods
* Fluent in English (written and spoken). As we are a truly international team.
* Swedish Driver license B
Meritorious qualifications
* Used to working with CI/CD environment
* Software development background
* Knowledge about Volvo Product Development System (VPDS) Ersättning
