Product Marketing Manager to Samsung
2023-05-06
Would you like to work in a highly dynamic company in a fast-moving industry? Do you have a passion for Digital Sales and do you strive to find solutions for unprecedented problems? Are you motivated to take the next step in your career? Then this might be the perfect job for you! We are working with an ongoing selection, so make sure to apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Samsung Nordic e-commerce operation is looking forward to strengthening the team with a Product Marketing Manager dedicated to Tablets & Accessories product categories.
The PMM will be part of the Nordic D2C Team and will play a key role in driving sales and conversion in Samsung.com.
As a Product Marketing Manager, you will be the business owner for Tablets & Accessories, and as such fully responsible for D2C Sales and P&L for your product category.
In this role, you will be in control of a strategic and growing segment in Samsung D2C strategy with local and global stakeholders. You will work closely with the other PMMs, Marketing, UX and Merchandizing teams in order to optimize Traffic, CVR and CLV.
Du erbjuds
• The opportunity to be a part of a fast pace and international company.
• To be a part of a company that offers great career challenges!
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Manage all commercial aspects of Tablet & Accessories product categories, for all Business Types (B2C & B2B).
• Meet the growth targets and P&L objectives.
• Design the best offer, promotional plan strategy, and quarterly commercial plan.
• Analyse sales and on site performance.
• Lead the development of Customer Value Propositions - Increase the value of Samsung.com and Reason-To-Buy.
• Oversee marketing plan in order to reach Traffic, AOV, CVR KPIs.
• Spearhead the development of Samsung.com CEJ, Post Purchase communication, and CVR improvement.
• Evaluate the result of each campaign and update future plans according to the findings.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 4+ years' experience of working with E-commerce Sales and Marketing.
• Ability to interrogate local market plans and deliver both brand and commercial objectives.
• Strong project management skills and confident in working with local and global stakeholders.
• Result-oriented mindset that challenges the status quo by implementing and creating never-done-before projects.
• Strong commercial acumen and negotiation skills.
• Experience in handling multiple projects at the same time, with short deadlines.
• Great communication skills and the ability to build new relationships.
• Fluency in English and ideally one Nordic language.
Övrig information
• Start: ASAP
• Work extent: Fulltime
• Location: Stockholm, Kista
