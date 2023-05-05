Product Marketing Manager
JobBusters AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2023-05-05Kvalifikationer
• You have minimum 4 years' experience of working with E-commerce Sales and Marketing.
• You have strong project management skills and are confident in working with local and global stakeholders.
• You have experience handling multiple projects at the same time, with short deadlines.
• You are fluent in English and ideally one Nordic language.
Job Description
To Samsung we are now looking for a Product Marketing Manager! If you have a passion for Digital Sales, strive to find solutions for unprecedented problems and want to work in a dynamic, young and multicultural environment? Then this could be the role for you! In the role as Product Marketing Manager you will be dedicated to Tablets & Accessories product categories and you will play a key role in driving sales and conversion in Samsung.com. In this role, you will be in control of a strategic and growing segment with local and global stakeholders. You will work closely with the other PMMs, Marketing, UX and Merchandizing teams in order to optimize Traffic, CVR and CLV.
Your tasks will among others be:
• Manage all commercial aspects of Tablet & Accessories product categories, for all Business Types (B2C & B2B).
• Meet the growth targets and P&L objectives.
• Design the best offer, promotional plan strategy, and quarterly commercial plan.
• Analyse sales and on site performance.
• Lead the development of Customer Value Propositions. Increase the value of Samsung.com and Reason-To-Buy.
• Oversee marketing plan in order to reach Traffic, AOV, CVR KPIs.
• Spearhead the development of Samsung.com CEJ, Post Purchase communication, and CVR improvement.
• Evaluate the result of each campaign and update future plans according to the findings.
Company Description
"Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done over 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As an employee, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives.
#DoWhatYouCant"
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To thrive in the role of Product Marketing Manager you have a result-oriented mindset that challenges the status quo by implementing and creating never-done-before projects. You are also a great communicator who has the ability to build new relationships, have strong commercial acumen and have great negoation skills.
Salary
Salary as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start in the end of May 2023 and the assignment is expected to run until 2025-05-28 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously.
Keywords: marketing, product marketing Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5091". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606), http://jobbusters.se/ Arbetsplats
JobBusters Kontakt
Mikaela Carlsson mikaela.carlsson@jobbusters.se +46 76 511 56 11 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där JobBusters AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7743144