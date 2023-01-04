Product Marketing Manager
2023-01-04
Starbreeze is looking for a Product Marketing Manager to join our marketing team in our Stockholm office. You will manage our third party releases and work closely with our external developers to create amazing marketing campaigns and game launches.
A key trait for this role is to have good social and communications skills, as you will be one of the Starbreeze representatives working with the external studio team. Meaning that you will have to be a people person that enjoys making contacts and working in different settings.
In your role, you will be responsible for identifying marketing opportunities and target audiences for the titles that you manage. The Marketing Strategy will be your holy grail and it's your job to make sure it's accurate, aligned and that it translates into a solid marketing plan that you and the marketing team will execute together - with you at the helm leading the forces.
Besides the above, we see it as a strong plus if you have a creative mindset and the courage to try new things along with the know-how to apply your experiences
Job tasks
•
Represent the marketing aspect and interests in the Product Team
• Produce strategic documents and plans, such as the Marketing Strategy
• Execute on established marketing plans and drive other business opportunities ensuring the outcome of the marketing strategy gets fulfilled in accordance with the business plan
• Lead and coordinate a team of specialists as you execute on the Marketing Plan
• Investigate target audiences and product potential based on research and data
• Setting and manage the marketing budget and make sure it does not go out of scope.
Must have
• At least 2-3 years of experience working as Marketing Manager, preferably on an entertainment product
• Experience of creating go-to-market, launch or post-launch plans
• Experience in planning and executing marketing campaigns and efforts
• Solid Project Management skills
• Excellent English communication skills
• Used to creating and presenting presentations to team members and other stakeholders
Good to have
In this role you will be part of building up the Product Marketing team at Starbreeze. It's therefore a plus if you are used to creating processes and effective team initiatives. Overall we are looking for a proactive person who can help us become the best publishing team in the world.
Still reading? Good...because here's the good part of this job ad: We offer you a position at a company where we value teamwork, accountability and creativity. While we evolve we want you to grow with us and to develop as a professional. We also believe in having fun. We have game consoles and arrange after work activities along with annual parties and events.
What more do we offer?
• Competitive salaries with yearly reviews
• Yearly wellness benefit
• Referral bonuses
• 6 weeks paid vacation per year
• Pension on top of salary, +50% above collective agreement standard
• 90% of your salary will be covered while on Parental leave for up to 6 months
• Relocation support if you move from abroad
• Ideal office location in central Stockholm - also remote flexible (work from home)
Sounds good? Then we can't wait to see your CV and look forward to meeting you. We recommend that you apply as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continuously. Send your application with a resumé and cover letter in English. All applications must include a resumé to be considered.
At Starbreeze we value diversity and inclusion. We welcome you as who you are, no matter where you are from or what games you play. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-23
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Starbreeze AB (org.nr 556551-8932), http://www.starbreeze.com/
Starbreeze
7314998