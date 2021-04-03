Product Marketing Manager - Minnovation International AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
Product Marketing Manager
Minnovation International AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-03
Minnovation International AB is now searching for an experienced Product Marketing Manager for our business partner.
Worklocation: Stockholm
As a Product Marketing Manager we expect you to:
Draft product portfolio for certain region, and work with Sales for local go-to-market strategy (price, product positioning, marketing and sales strategy) of the company, and make it happen;
Collect market requirements for smartphones products, collect competitors' product information, and propose pragmatic, comprehensive product plan
Aim at developing market business and work with product marketing team to set up effective marketing plan
Effectively carry out market research, demand collection, industry development foresight, and work closely with other product team, NPI team to improve product experience and delivery.
Requirements:
About Minnovation International
Minnovation is a staffing services provider and business development agency in Europe. Headquarter is located in Stockholm, Sweden. We specialize in Human Resource Management, Education and Training, Business Consulting, and Project Management.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-03
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-03
Adress
Minnovation International AB
Östermalmstorg 1
11442 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5671322
