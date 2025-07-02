Product Marketing Director-VC
Location: Danderyd, Sweden
Department: Marketing & Communications
Type: Permanent
About Piab Group:
At Piab Group we improve our customers' productivity, sustainability, and safety through evolving industrial automation and have done so since 1951. We believe in an automated world where no resources are wasted, and no humans are injured. With annual sales of ~3 billion SEK and more than 1400 employees, Piab is a global organization, serving customers in more than 100 countries from a vast network of subsidiaries and channel partners. Since 2018, Piab Group has been owned by Patricia Industries, part of Investor AB
The Vacuum Conveying Division strengthens Piab Group's position as a world-leading automation company. We offer cutting-edge solutions for moving powders, granules, and small parts, ensuring efficient and hygienic material handling across various industries.
You can expect the following with us:
Innovative Culture: Be part of a team that thrives on creativity and innovation.
Global Impact: Work with a company that is a world leader in vacuum transport solutions.
Global Presence: Piab has 25+ sales offices and over 900 partners worldwide, ensuring a vast network and global reach
Sustainable Vision: Contribute to an automated world, promoting safety and efficiency.
Professional Growth: Access opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement.
Diverse and Inclusive: Join a workplace that values diversity and fosters an inclusive environment.
Stable employer: As part of Patricia Industries and connected to the Wallenberg family, Piab benefits from strong support and a commitment to long-term growth and sustainability.
Job Mission
As the Marketing Director for the Vacuum Conveying (VC) Division, you will play a key role in strengthening Piab Group's market leadership and supporting our ambitious growth strategies. You will lead a customer-centric and insight-driven marketing strategy, ensuring a best-in-class customer experience through innovative digital and traditional marketing approaches.
Your mission is to drive organic growth, optimize marketing investments, and support a data-driven, experience-based commercial transformation. You will own our website and e-commerce platforms, oversee regional marketing activities, and enhance internal communications and learning & development initiatives within the division.
Key Responsibilities
Requirements & Qualifications
Lead and develop a high-performing marketing team, covering digital marketing, traditional marketing, learning & development, and internal communications.
Shape and execute a strategic marketing roadmap aligned with the Vacuum Conveying Division's business objectives to ultimately establish Piab Group as an industry leader in digital marketing.
Manage the website, e-commerce, and digital presence, optimizing customer engagement and revenue generation.
Implement data-driven marketing strategies, tracking and analyzing key KPIs, including cost per lead, conversions, and more.
Support and enhance the regional marketing network by providing best practices, content, and guidance.
Support and drive product launch activities and campaigns to ensure an efficient ramp-up of new product sales.
Drive internal communications and learning & development programs to ensure alignment within the Vacuum Conveying Division.
Balance a strategic and hands-on approach, providing leadership while actively engaging in daily marketing operations.
Be an active member of the Vacuum Conveying Division's management team, contributing to the overall business strategy.
Essential Qualifications:
Proven expertise in digital marketing, including SEO, PPC, social media, content marketing, and marketing automation.
Strong analytical skills with a data-driven mindset and experience in assessing cost per lead and ROI.
Previous leadership experience, managing and developing marketing teams.
Experience in a multinational company.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience in traditional marketing, including trade shows, events, and B2B promotions.
Background in automation, industrial technology, or a related field is an advantage.
Familiarity with e-commerce and online customer experience strategies.
Education & Experience:
5+ years of marketing experience, with a few years in a leadership role.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field.
Preferred Skills & Competencies
Strong strategic thinking with hands-on execution capabilities.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Ability to work in a fast-paced, global environment with cross-functional collaboration.
Passion for innovation, automation, and digital transformation.
Knowledge of marketing technologies, CRM systems, and data analytics tools.
This is what our employees say about us:
"The leadership development program at Piab has nurtured my skills and prepared me for my future role as a leader. #LeadershipDevelopment #Piab"
How to Apply:
If you are passionate about innovation and want to make a difference in the world of automation, we would love to hear from you! Click the following link to upload your CV.
Please be advised that a valid work permit for the country we offer the open vacancy in is required for non-EU citizens. Unfortunately, applications without a valid work permit cannot be considered. Så ansöker du
