Product Manager 'Wellbeing' & 'Small Domestic Appliances'
AB Electrolux / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-05
For us going to work every day has an even greater purpose than putting the latest product or technology on the market. It's about improving the everyday lives of millions. By being sustainable and open to new ideas we can push the boundaries of cooking, cleaning, and wellbeing at home. But to keep doing so, we need more people who want to innovate and re-imagine what life at home can be.
This is where you come into the picture!
As Product Manager, you will be an integral part of the Product Line Innovation team, within the Product Line WLB&SDA.
You will, together with the responsible Portfolio and Category Managers, develop and deploy a successful integrated product strategy for the finished products together with consumables and accessories, based on deep understanding and collaboration with the Business Areas, of market, competitors, and retail dynamics. Ultimately, you will ensure effective management of the life cycle of the products in the category.
To succeed in this role, you have good business acumen, ability to see the bigger picture and take decisions in line with the overall strategic direction combining strong analytical skills, passion for products, commercial aptitude, and attention to detail. You will have a wide exposure within the organization with many cross-functional contacts globally and with the Business Areas.
The role is based in our global Headquarters at Stockholm, Sweden.
Key Responsibilities:
• Actively support Category Managers in frontloading new ATI and NPD.
• Together with Category Managers, monitor and maintain "milk" product categories, e.g. running cost reduction projects.
• Take a holistic approach to the categories, including the associated consumables and accessories.
• Responsible for maintaining global product catalogues and supporting range creation for new projects, as well as coordinating NVRs, together with the Portfolio Managers and Business Areas.
• Analyse the product ranges and coordinate range optimisation in agreement with Portfolio Managers and the BAs, proactively driving radical simplification plans.
• Monitor competition/landscape, completing regular competitor benchmarks including range analysis, support the IXP process.
• Support the category and portfolio managers in making sure information points are updated and easy to access to all relevant stakeholders.
• Support the Portfolio Managers with cost efficiency possibilities (within CEP).
• Sample ordering, execution, verification and sending.
Personal characteristics:
Above all you have an intense drive, willingness to learn and a continuous improvement mindset.
• Agile - Both reactive and proactive, you work efficiently and flexibly to deliver results within simultaneously running processes. You are a fast thinker with an ability to pick up and treat new information rapidly.
• Growth - You love to explore new ideas and drive continuous improvement, not only to do your best work but also to develop your capabilities and acquire new skills.
• Team player - You are committed to deliver on your tasks and support the team.
• Collaborative - You ask, and you listen. Your skills amplify when paired together with those of your teammates.
• A problem-solver - You see a challenge as an opportunity, and you are not afraid of "rolling-up the sleeves" to get into the details of solving a problem by being proactive in solving challenges.
• Analytical - You have an eye for detail and the ability to translate data from multiple sources into meaningful, useful information that informs decision-making.
Competences needed:
• Bachelor/master's degree in Business, Marketing, or any relevant educational background
• 3+years of experience in product/category management in a multinational organization
• Fluency in English written and verbal communication skills
• Result orientation and a sense of urgency
• Interest in new developing product categories and business models
• Strong communication, presentation and influencing skills
• Shows integrity and openly shares opinions and facts in a constructive way
• Ability to build relationships cross functions and layers and acts as a true team player
