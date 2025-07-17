Product Manager, Video Analytics, Lund
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-07-17
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
As Product Manager for Video Analytics at Axis, you will lead the development and execution of the product roadmap for our cutting-edge video analytics solutions, including AI-driven features. Collaborating closely with R&D, Product Specialists, Sales, and Marketing, you will ensure our offerings meet customer needs and drive business growth. You will build strong relationships with partners and internal teams, prioritize features based on market insights, and help shape the overall portfolio strategy. This role requires deep technical knowledge, a partner-focused mindset, and excellent communication skills.
Who is your future team?
You will join our Analytics product management team within the Analytics Solutions department. Our Video Analytics solutions range from video-based motion detection to advanced AI-driven analytics, powering smarter, more insightful surveillance systems. The context is both device centric analytics as well as server and cloud level analytics. You will contribute to the product management for this critical portfolio and work closely with other Product Managers, Product Specialists, R&D, Sales, and Marketing to drive growth and innovation.
What you will do as Product Manager, Video Analytics?
As Product Manager for Video Analytics, you will:
* Define and drive the product roadmap in close cooperation with R&D, updated bi-annually, ensuring our analytics offerings meet market and customer needs.
* Act as the voice of the customer internally, prioritizing features and improvements based on direct input from customers, sales, and support teams.
* Collaborate closely with Product Specialists to integrate market feedback and technical insights into product development.
* Work with Marketing and Sales to shape the product story, create compelling messaging, and build market pull for our analytics solutions.
* Maintain and build strong relationships with system integrators, end customers, and internal stakeholders to gather insights and promote adoption.
* Contribute as a key player in the yearly portfolio strategy process, aligning Video Analytics with broader Axis goals.
* Support knowledge sharing within R&D and across sales and marketing to strengthen understanding and positioning of our analytics products.
* Travel up to 20 days a year to strengthen key relationships and gather market insights.
Who are we looking for?
We seek a passionate, business-savvy product manager with a solid technical background and deep understanding of video analytics, AI, and related fields. You thrive in partner-based ecosystems and enjoy solving real-world problems with innovative technology.
You have:
* 10+ years of experience working with partners and ecosystems in IT, security, or software domains.
* Proven experience managing software products, ideally with a focus on video analytics or AI-based solutions.
* Strong communication skills and an ability to structure and drive complex initiatives involving many stakeholders.
* A business mindset and understanding of indirect sales models and ecosystem dynamics.
* Experience collaborating with R&D, Sales, and Marketing to deliver customer value and business growth.
* Excellent English skills, both written and verbal.
Come join us and help shape the future of smart video analytics!
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
At Axis, we truly value work-life balance, and during the summer months, many of us take the opportunity to enjoy a well-deserved vacation. This might mean that our response times are a bit slower than usual - but rest assured, we'll get back to you as soon as we can.
In the meantime, we hope you're also enjoying the season. Have a fantastic summer!
Ready to Act?
For questions, please contact recruiting manager, Mats Thulin, at +46 709 906579 or by writing
Due to summer vacations, please allow longer response time. We will get back to you as soon as possible after return. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-122251". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Jobbnummer
9431189