Product Manager TV/AV samsung (Maternity Cover)
2025-06-05
We are currently looking for a Product Manager TV/AV (Maternity Cover) to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity starting as soon as possible, a one year contract.
About Samsung Electronics:
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in technology, opening new possibilities for people everywhere. Through relentless innovation and discovery, we are transforming the worlds of TVs, smartphones, tablets, PCs, cameras, home appliances, printers, LTE systems, medical devices, semiconductors and LED solutions. We employ 286,000 people across 80 countries with annual sales of US$269.billion. To discover more, please visit http://www.samsung.com
About the role:
Are you a skilled Product Manager with experience in the Consumer Electronics industry, eager to face the challenge of driving Samsung into the future? As a Product Manager at Samsung, you will play an integral role in ensuring we remain at the forefront of the market and continue to enrich and simplify consumers ' lives.
Samsung is looking for a 1-year maternity cover for a Product Manager role to join our TV & Audio Product Management team. In this role, you will set the commercial strategy for your products (Sales planning, price, and promotion focused) in the Nordic region. You must have high commercial acumen to be able to adapt and implement the global strategy based on local circumstances. Working closely with sales teams across the Nordics where you will set and guide the direction.
As a Product Manager, you will be part of the TV & Audio product management team reporting to the Head of Product Management, and will oversee commercial strategies within the division. The role is based in our modern Kista office.
Key objectives:
• Strengthen Samsung 's position as a leading brand in the Nordic market.
• Establish a solid and sustainable profit base for the future growth of the business.
• Optimize range, price, promotion, and model mix management to drive premium sales.
Key Responsibilities:
• P&L Ownership: Monitor and own KPIs focusing on revenue, price, model mix, and profit.
• Product and Range Management: Develop and deploy the right products to achieve business goals and objectives on a monthly, quarterly, and yearly basis, establishing a logical range mix, and price structure per channel and per account.
• Price Management: Own price positioning, develop pricing logic, and establish pricing and promotional guidelines as needed.
• Generate Demand: Drive and support all related stakeholders (Global/HQ marketing, EHQ marketing, Local Sales, Marketing, and Supply Chain Management teams) in adopting a 'sell-out ' driven mindset and business approach.
Key Competencies/Characteristics:
Soft Skills:
• Driven, adaptable, high self-awareness, delivery-focused, entrepreneurial flair, flexible.
• Extensive experience and insights in the Home Appliances industry or similar Consumer Electronics business.
• Highly self-motivated, able to identify opportunities and convert them into ideas, solutions, and initiatives that directly impact business performance.
• Exceptional influencer skills - quickly gains buy-in from internal and external stakeholders across the Nordics.
• Ability to analyze the market and establish strategies against competition - excellent English communication skills, with an appreciation for a global, multicultural environment (preferably Asian).
• Category/Business P&L ownership - strong understanding of profit drivers throughout the P&L and skilled in identifying and addressing areas to impact results.
• Robust presentation and communication skills, comfortable presenting to senior executives at both strategic and detailed operational levels.
• Rounded marketing knowledge - credible in driving marketing communications teams to deliver exceptional solutions to support category execution.
• Senior-level face-to-face customer experience.
• Understanding of complex Retail and Trade channels.
Hard Skills:
• 3- 5 years within the industry or Consumer Electronics industry background.
• Strong in MS Office (in particular Excel)
• Academic degree
Sounds interesting?
In this role, a strong analytical mindset is essential, along with the ability to read people, understand their motivations, and present products appealingly to all stakeholders, both internally and externally. Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast-paced industry, offering numerous opportunities for growth and development. To succeed with us, you must be someone who appreciates tempo, change, and taking the initiative
