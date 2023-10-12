Product Manager to TSS
2023-10-12
Are you ready to lead and drive product innovation at the forefront of the Life Science industry? Do you have a passion for transforming market and customer needs into valuable product offerings? If so, we invite you to join us at TSS, a pioneer in temperature-sensitive solutions that ensure patient safety, reduce waste, and promote sustainability.
About TSS:
With over 30 years of experience, TSS is a global leader in temperature management solutions for the pharmaceutical supply chain. We work hand in hand with the world's leading pharmaceutical companies to guarantee the integrity of medicines during transportation and storage, both for commercial pharmaceuticals and products in clinical trials. TSS provides Software and Hardware as services, supported by professional services to enable Sustainable and cost-effective operation.
Your Role:
As a Product Manager at TSS, you'll play a pivotal role in developing, maintaining, and executing our multiyear product strategy. You'll lead efforts to identify, evaluate, and qualify customer, market, and internal needs, from product discovery to retirement, maximizing customer and business value. Collaborating with internal and external stakeholders, you'll ensure a deep understanding of customer pain points and drive product excellence.
Responsibilities:
• Define and communicate the product vision and strategy, aligning it with the company's goals.
• Conduct market research and gather customer feedback to drive product improvements.
• Collaborate and coordinate with colleagues and other departments to align on a corporate product portfolio strategy and prioritization.
• Create and manage a product roadmap, prioritizing features based on feedback and business strategy.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including technology and sales, to bring products to market.
• Ensure assessment and prioritize backlog for the agile product development to ensure optimization and compile and communicate progress reports.
• Monitor the competitive landscape and identify opportunities for differentiation.
• Define key performance indicators (KPIs) and analyze data to measure product success.
• Develop go-to-market strategies and provide product training and support to sales teams.
• Working with supply chain and vendor partners to devise ways to improve margins and/or reduce costs
• Set pricing strategies that maximize revenue while delivering value to customers.
Qualifications:
• Passion for product development with a customer-centric mindset.
• Experience in product management within tech-oriented organizations.
• Strong analytical skills and confidence in data-driven decision-making and process modeling.
• Agile and lean values with a commitment to experimentation and innovation.
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
• Not afraid to challenge peers and stakeholders and can integrate different views into the decision-making process.
• A master's degree in IT/Technology, Life science, Supply Chain, or Business economics.
• It is advantageous to have experience in the pharmaceutical industry and be familiar with ISO9001 or other quality frameworks.
Interested?
If you're ready for an exciting challenge, we encourage you to apply for this position. We're looking forward to hearing from you!
