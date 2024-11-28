Product Manager (Tech)
Assignment DescriptionWe are looking for a Product Manager (Tech) to join our client, a leading tech company shaping the future of sustainable development through cutting-edge data solutions. In this role, you will manage a suite of powerful SaaS tools that enable seamless data storage, processing, and visualization across the organization.
This is a unique opportunity to optimize and scale existing SaaS products like Snowflake and Power BI, ensuring they meet business needs while aligning with enterprise standards. You'll work closely with cross-functional teams to drive product roadmaps and collaborate with engineering to deliver high-impact solutions.
Key Responsibilities
Own product vision for SaaS tools like Snowflake and Power BI, optimizing them for internal users.
Collaborate with stakeholders to understand needs and align product features with business goals.
Partner with Engineering to ensure seamless execution, remove blockers, and support agile delivery.
Track KPIs and continuously improve product performance based on user feedback.
What We're Looking For
Proven experience managing SaaS products, particularly in data platforms or business intelligence.
Strong communication and collaboration skills to bridge technical and business teams.
A proactive, results-driven approach with a focus on delivering value quickly.
If you're passionate about leveraging technology to create impactful solutions and thrive in a collaborative, fast-paced environment, we'd love to hear from you!
