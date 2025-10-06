Product Manager Talent Portfolio
2025-10-06
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity
We are rethinking how HR technology serves our people. Right now, our systems work, but they do not always work well. We know there are friction points, workarounds, and features that get ignored because they are not built around real needs.
We are hiring a Product Manager to change that. You will own our digital HR product portfolio for Talent Applications (talent management and learning), which is built primarily on SAP SuccessFactors. Your job is to make them better, more intuitive, more useful, and more connected to how people actually work.
This is a product role, not a configuration role. Yes, you will need to understand the platform deeply. But your real work is discovery, design, and delivery. You will spend time with employees and managers, uncover what is not working, prototype solutions, and guide a team to build things that people want to use.
What you will do
* You will own the product vision and roadmap for SuccessFactors Talent Applications and the tools that connect to them. Performance management, succession planning, learning, and internal talent marketplace.
* You will start by understanding problems, not jumping to solutions. That means user interviews, journey mapping, testing ideas early, and working closely with our UX team to design experiences that feel simple and human.
* You will work with our delivery teams and vendors, to turn those designs into reality. You will manage the backlog, make trade-offs, and ship regularly.
* You will also explore where AI can add real value, not as a buzzword, but as a practical tool. Could we surface better career suggestions? Help managers write better feedback? Predict where talent gaps might emerge? You will figure out what is worth building.
* And you will work with HR, comms, and support teams to make sure what we launch actually gets adopted.
What success looks like
In your first 12-18 months, you will:
* Launch / Overhaul Performance Management, Succession Planning and Learning modules with workflows that people actually understand and use
* Improve the employee and manager experience, measured through adoption rates, usability scores, and qualitative feedback
* Ship meaningful AI-powered features that solve real problems
* Build a clear, grounded product strategy that balances user needs, platform constraints, and business priorities
* Earn trust across HR (People Function), IT, UX, and business teams by being knowledgeable, collaborative, and accountable
* Simplify where needed, retiring features that add clutter, consolidating where it makes sense
