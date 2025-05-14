Product Manager Product Manager Mission Support System
Saab AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Linköping Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Linköping
2025-05-14
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
SAAB is seeking an engaged and results-oriented Product Manager for Mission Support Equipment. In this role, you will play a key role in shaping the future of Mission Support Systems for Gripen.
The Product Management department is organized within Strategy & Product Department at Business Unit Gripen at Aeronautics and consists of approximately 15 employees. The main mission for Product Management is to decide the future of products, as well as lead existing products during the life cycle, based on facts from different perspective. As a Product Manager, you are responsible for developing lifecycle plans and have overall responsibility for ensuring that our products meet today's and tomorrow's needs and requirements, both technically and commercially. This includes responsibility for the product's performance, functionality, reliability, safety, and compliance with environmental requirements.
Your role includes mainly the following activities:
* Lead product life cycle management activities
* Define and manage product plans and strategies
* Management of product requirements and descriptions
* Technical Sales and operational usability activities
* Follow and support development progress of the products
Your profile
To thrive in the role of Product Manager, you should have a keen interest in driving product development and a genuine technical interest. You should have good organizational skills to develop plans and configuration management in line with our product lifecycle processes. Furthermore, you are independent, driven, and pragmatic. You have a strategic ability and an interest in following market trends and understanding customers' product needs today and tomorrow. You have a high degree of personal maturity with good judgement and high ethics
You have:
* Well documented leadership skills
* Experience to lead through others and by leading by setting prerequisites/requirements
* A holistic product overview and a visionary mindset
* A relevant academic degree in engineering.
* Experience of architecture and systems engineering of software products
* Excellent language skills in both English and Swedish
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_33925". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
9337835