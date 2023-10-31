Product Manager Last Mile Delivery
2023-10-31
Company Description
Sales is a global function within the H&M brand with the mission of growing and engaging our customer base, as well as growing and developing our sales channels. By holding the responsibility for our regions and bringing together expertise from both business and digital & tech perspectives, Sales plays a key role in delivering on our brand plan - to elevate H&M through product, experience, and brand providing aspirational fashion at an unbeatable price.
The Pay, Recieve & Return Value Stream is part of the global Sales organization, and our mission is to grow and develop long-lasting relationships with our customers by providing relevant and reliable payment, delivery and return experiences in a profitable way. The teams within the value streams work globally to secure our mission.
Job Description
Are you a Product Manager with a passion for delivering outstanding results in a omni environment? Do you have what it takes to be accountable for leading product development and ensuring performance and stability for your product securing a relevant, reliable last mile offering in our global omni business? If your answer is yes, then we have an exciting opportunity for you!
We are looking for a Product Manager to lead our product organization in Stockholm. You will be leading a cross competent, global product team that works to improve the H&M's customers experiences.
H&M's customer facing product teams bring the H&M shopping experience to customers worldwide through our stores hm.com and our apps. Together with leading talent in product design, analytics and engineering the team is responsible for providing the customer with relevant and reliable delivery experiences. Guided by customer insights and company strategy the teams make it convenient to shop at H&M throughout the post purchase journey. Collaboration is key at H&M and although the team is autonomous and empowered to reach their individual goals, success is dependent on working closely with neighboring teams in the value stream, sales regions or our supporting infrastructure and back-end teams.
A Product Manager at H&M group is a visionary leader who guides new product ideas from an initial concept to product launch and assures full benefit realization. You will take responsibility for the product with full accountability for the business and customer value delivered by your product. To do this, you will lead a cross-competent, global product team in close collaboration with stakeholders. You will define the strategic vision for your product, communicate it effectively to key stakeholders and create the product roadmap based on an understanding of the market / industry, insights & data on your customers!
Job Responsibility including but not limited to:
Understand and contribute to the end-to-end team output strategy from inception to production
Collaborate with stakeholders to ensure vision and products align within product strategy and requirements
Responsible for product specific KPI's once solution enters production and communicate regular tracking to stakeholders
Own and maintain the backlog while prioritizing the day-to-day work of the product team based on the given targets and KPIs
Align with other product managers to ensure interfaces to other products and common KPIs are maintained
Monitor and manage financial impact of decisions and priorities of the product team, be passionate about commercial outcome and value realization
Work closely with product design to Integrate usability studies and research into product requirements to enhance user satisfaction and ensure customer driven design
Qualifications
We believe you are an ambitious team player, full of drive and optimism. We also believe you are structured and thorough with good communication skills and driven to identify new possibilities and improve ways of working. You are highly solution oriented, quickly adapting to changes in scope and time plan. To be successful in this role we also see that you:
A degree in engineering/business/economics or equivalent working experience relevant for the position
At least 2-3 years experience in working with last mile offering in a retail b2c environment
Background within project management, product management, business development, or engineering with a curiosity towards product management
Experience working with cross-functional team of UX designers, frontend/backend developers, product designers and data analysts, with the common mission of prioritizing work and inspiring the team to improve
Functional knowledge of lean-agile development and methodologies as well as product vision creation and product roadmap development
Familiarity with rapid prototyping, value proposition definition and OKR methodologies
Ability to build end-to-end product strategy, including definition of scope, roadmap, and KPIs and understand product development from ideation to release - measuring success in collaboration with commercial teams
Capable of gathering, analyzing, and understanding customer and business needs and understand impact against product backlog and impact on team
Able to clearly express the connections between larger business goals and small backlog items for team members
Proficiency with integrating qualitative and quantitative research, product analysis and customer insights into product requirements
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position based in Stockholm. If you believe you will bring value to this role and want to join our fantastic team, please upload your CV (in English) as soon as possible but at the latest November 20th 2023.
We look forward to receiving your application!
At H&M Group, we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefore, we kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
