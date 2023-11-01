Product Manager Home Appliances to Samsung
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently looking for a Product Manager - Home Appliances to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity, approximately 2-year contract starting as soon as possible with the possibility for an extension.
About the company:
Help Us Create What Can 't Be Done
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success.
About the role:
Are you a skilled Product Manager with experience in the Home Appliances or Consumer Electronics industry, eager to face the challenge of driving Samsung into the future? As a Product Manager at Samsung, you will play an integral role in ensuring we remain at the forefront of the market and continue to enrich and simplify consumers ' lives.
Product Manager for Built-in Digital Appliance at Samsung
Samsung is expanding and seeking a skilled Product Manager to join our Digital Appliances Product Management team. In this role, you will collaborate with the Senior Product Manager for Built In to set the commercial strategy for your products in the Nordic region. You must be a skilled influencer, able to adapt and implement the global strategy based on local circumstances. Working closely with marketing functions and the sales team, you will set the direction and roadmap for products, ensuring they bring value to the market.
As a Product Manager, you will be part of the Digital Appliance department, reporting to the Head of Product Management for Digital Appliances, and will manage specific product categories within the division. The role is based in our modern Kista office and includes occasional travel within the Nordics, Europe, and South Korea.
Key objectives:
• Strengthen Samsung 's position as a leading brand in the Nordic market through business expansion.
• Develop and implement a robust growth strategy to capitalize on opportunities within the product category.
• Establish a solid and sustainable profit base for the future growth of the business.
• Optimize range, price, and model mix management to drive premium sales.
• Deploy product and business marketing strategies for the Home Appliance Business.
Key Responsibilities:
• Product and Range Management: Develop and deploy the right range to achieve business goals and objectives, establishing a logical range, specification, and price structure for the category.
• Product Value Proposition: Create strong, compelling, and clear product value propositions that enable successful marketing execution.
• Price Management: Own price positioning, develop pricing logic, and establish pricing and promotional guidelines as needed.
• Launch Excellence: Plan and track pre- and post-launch activities, ensuring the delivery of all required tools to maximize market impact and investment efficiency. Translate the global launch master plan into a robust local subsidiary launch plan.
• Generate Demand: Drive and support all related stakeholders (Global/HQ marketing, EHQ marketing, Local Sales, Marketing, and Supply Chain Management teams) in adopting a 'sell-out ' driven mindset and business approach.
• Business Performance: Monitor and own KPIs focusing on revenue, price, model mix, and profit.
• Market Knowledge: Analyze, understand, and interpret market research data and competitor analysis to guide business direction. Identify new opportunities or corrective actions to ensure agility and adaptability in a changing market.
About you:
Soft Skills:
• Driven, adaptable, high self-awareness, delivery-focused, entrepreneurial flair, flexible.
• Extensive experience and insights in the Home Appliances industry or similar Consumer Electronics business.
• Highly self-motivated, able to identify opportunities and convert them into ideas, solutions, and initiatives that directly impact business performance.
• Exceptional influencer skills - quickly gains buy-in from internal and external stakeholders across the Nordics.
• Ability to analyze the market and establish strategies against competition - excellent English communication skills, with an appreciation for a global, multicultural environment (preferably Asian).
• Category/Business P&L ownership - strong understanding of profit drivers throughout the P&L and skilled in identifying and addressing areas to impact results.
• Robust presentation and communication skills, comfortable presenting to senior executives at both strategic and detailed operational levels.
• Rounded marketing knowledge - credible in driving marketing communications teams to deliver exceptional solutions to support category execution.
• Senior-level face-to-face customer experience.
• Understanding of complex Retail and Trade channels.
Hard Skills:
• 3-5 years Home Appliances industry or Consumer Electronics industry background.
• Strong in MS Office (in particular Excel and Power Point).
• Academic degree
In this role, a strong analytical mindset is essential, along with the ability to read people, understand their motivations, and present products appealingly to all stakeholders, both internally and externally. Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast-paced industry, offering numerous opportunities for growth and development. To succeed with us, you must be someone who appreciates tempo, change, and taking the initiative.
Sounds interesting?
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Thomas Åkerblad 070-8560708 Jobbnummer
8233361