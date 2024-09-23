Product Manager for client in Gothenburg
2024-09-23
Do you have experience in product marketing and strong analytical skills? We are currently seeking a Product Manager to join our growing team!
We are looking for someone with a deep interest in market dynamics who is eager to contribute to the development of our industry and products. Are you ready to take the next step in your career and help shape the future of automotive models on the Swedish market? If so, this is the opportunity for you!
About the Role:
As a Product Manager, you will play a key role in developing and refining products that align with our strategies and meet market demands. You will be responsible for overseeing several vehicle models, ensuring they not only attract customers but also strengthen our market position.
You will manage the full lifecycle of the models under your purview, from product development and packaging to ensuring accurate information is available in our sales support systems, and that our dealers are well-equipped with the necessary product knowledge. The position also involves international communication with factories and partners, offering you broad exposure to the global product landscape.
Key Responsibilities:
• Manage the product portfolio for several vehicle models, developing them in line with market strategies.
• Conduct competitor and market analyses to enhance the competitive edge of our products.
• Ensure accurate product information is available across internal systems and for dealers.
• Provide support and training to dealers on product-related matters and participate in product events.
• Maintain ongoing communication with international factories and suppliers to monitor product development and launches.
Din Profil
We are looking for a candidate with:
• Proven experience in product marketing and strong analytical skills, preferably within the automotive or technology sectors.
A track record of conducting market and competitor analyses.
• Proficiency in systems and the ability to quickly adapt to new tools and processes, with strong Excel skills as a requirement.
The ability to present confidently and represent the company in product-related settings.
• A relevant academic degree in marketing, economics, or a related field.
• Excellent command of English, both spoken and written. Proficiency in additional languages, such as German, is an advantage.Om företaget
AutoExecutive is a separate business unit within Autorekrytering, specializing in recruiting senior positions within the automotive industry, with a focus on roles in management and the board of directors. Our AutoExecutive recruiters possess not only expertise in recruitment, evaluation, and testing but also have firsthand experience in holding senior executive positions such as Chairman of the Board, CEO, or COO.
Within AutoExecutive, we work, when necessary, across both industry borders and national borders to identify the strongest candidates tailored to the specific challenges, opportunities, and needs that your organization is facing.
Kontaktuppgifter
If you want to know more about this position, please feel free to reach out to recruiter Teo Sandahl at teo.sandahl@autorekrytering.se
