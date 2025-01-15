Product Manager External & Paid Channels
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
H&M is on an exciting journey to not only meet but exceed customer expectations, both today and in the future. Through collaboration, innovation, and cutting-edge technology, we continuously challenge ourselves and the industry.
Sales is a pivotal global function within the H&M brand, with a mission to grow and engage our customer base while expanding and enhancing our sales channels. By integrating expertise from both business and tech perspectives, Sales plays a crucial role in executing our brand plan. Our goal is to elevate H&M through exceptional products, experiences, and branding, offering aspirational fashion at unbeatable prices.
The Customer Activation Unit within Sales is tasked with creating a strategic plan that brings our brand direction to life across various touchpoints. Leveraging data and customer insights, we design comprehensive plans that ensure a seamless and holistic customer experience.
Job Description
Are you a seasoned Product Manager with a knack for driving exceptional results in the digital realm? Do you have the vision and expertise to lead the creation and execution of innovative marketing solutions? Are you excited about taking charge of product development and ensuring top-notch performance and stability for one of the world's largest retailers? If you answered yes, then we have an incredible opportunity for you!
As a Product Manager for External & Paid Channels, you will helm a dynamic team of Engineers and Data Analysts. Together, you'll develop and launch tools and capabilities that empower central and regional marketing teams to optimize external digital channels, boost customer acquisition, and collaborate seamlessly with media buying platforms to elevate the consumer experience.
Your end users will include internal channel owners and external agencies offering media solutions and platforms, and your focus is streamlining the technical setup and data enablement processes between our systems and partners, ensuring the best possible customer experience.
Responsibilities
As a Product Manager for External & Paid Channels within the Value Stream Activate, you will be at the forefront of driving the development, implementation, and management of martech products. In this global role, your contributions will have a direct and significant impact on our brand strategy.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Leading and managing a cross-functional team to develop, implement, and oversee tech solutions on a global scale.
Defining and aligning product vision, strategy, and roadmap with our brand strategy, evolving customer expectations, and business needs.
Owning and maintaining the product backlog, prioritizing the team's work based on targets and KPIs.
Tracking and communicating product-specific KPIs throughout the product lifecycle.
Monitoring and managing the financial impact of the product team's decisions and priorities, with a strong focus on commercial outcomes and value realization.
Collaborating with external tech vendors and partners, leveraging their expertise and integrating their solutions into our marketing tech stack, ensuring high-quality, timely deliverables that meet regulatory compliance.
Leading the end-to-end management of the product feed platform, including its configuration, maintenance, and continuous improvement, while ensuring seamless integration with internal systems and external platforms to drive operational efficiency and data accuracy.
Researching industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies to identify opportunities and recommend enhancements.
Qualifications
To excel in this role, we believe you possess a commanding leadership presence, exceptional communication and relationship-building skills, a data-driven mindset, and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment. You are adept at influencing others at all levels within the organization, effectively communicating your ideas, and driving change in a dynamic setting. Additionally, we are looking for someone who has:
A Bachelor's degree in marketing, computer science, business administration, or a related field (a Master's degree is a plus).
Proven experience (3-7 years) in Product Management Leadership or a similar role, preferably within the marketing technology domain.
A strong understanding of marketing principles and practices, including digital marketing, data analytics, CRM, marketing automation, and customer segmentation.
A technical background with knowledge of marketing technology platforms, such as feed systems, marketing automation tools, analytics platforms, and data management platforms (DMP).
Experience with agile development methodologies and working in cross-functional teams.
An analytical mindset with the ability to gather and interpret data to drive informed decisions.
Strong project management skills, capable of prioritizing and managing multiple initiatives simultaneously.
A proactive and self-motivated attitude, with a passion for staying ahead of marketing technology trends and driving innovation.
What we offer
In addition to the obvious perks like a staff discount card, flexible work-life balance, learning communities, wellness benefits, and parental benefits, you'll be joining a unique, value-driven culture. Our extensive tech network and community allow you to be your authentic self.
Here, the opportunities to experiment and grow are endless. As you grow, so do we. Being a major player in the industry gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future of fashion and style.
Additional Information
This is a permanent position starting as soon as possible, based in Stockholm. You will report to Kim Nixon, Value Stream Manager Activate in the Customer Activation Unit in Sales.
If your experience, skills, and ambitions align with this role, we encourage you to apply by sending your CV no later than February 7, 2025. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis. For any questions about the process or the role, please reach out to the responsible recruiter, alice.stopien@hm.com
. Please note that we will not be able to offer relocation for this specific role. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ekonomi/Logistik Jobbnummer
9103482