Product Manager Electronic System Solutions
2023-06-21
Are you a result-oriented person with sharp commercial skills, who likes products and finds your path together with others to win-win situations? And do you have the curiosity and drive to take on new possibilities?
Then please continue to read because you are probably the one we are looking for!
Volvo Penta is providing world class Marine and Industrial engines and drivelines to OEM's all around the world. The products are in-housed developed based on market expectations and business opportunities. The role of the product planning Industrial department is to gather the input from customers, market trends and business strategy to define and start up new product projects.
We are now in the phase to further develop the Industrial product portfolio to enhance the system offering to our customers. This includes vehicle and machine systems to support the operator improving productivity, efficiency and uptime. The systems are related to vehicle control, operator guidance, connected solutions and automation. Based on this we are now looking for a Product Manager Electronic System Solutions.
To be successful in this position you need to be well organized and have excellent communication and networking skills. As a person you are positive, you have a good driving force and you enjoy the teamwork. You have the ability to transform a customer expectation to a system solution with a business-oriented mindset. You have a control systems experience from sales or product development and you are dedicated to the products in your portfolio.
Required knowledge, experience:
University/Master's degree in engineering or equivalent
Business driven attitude
Structured way of working
Excellent communication skills
Teamwork oriented
Fluent in English
Solid experience in Control Systems from Engineering and/or Sales
Advanced user of Microsoft Office tools
We can't promise you an effortless job, but what we can promise you skilled colleagues and some truly exciting challenges. You will work in a global environment that provides opportunities for you to develop both on a professional and personal level. We at Volvo Group want you to prosper and be happy. Because when you succeed, we succeed. Together we drive prosperity.
Are you curious and interested, Call me!
Christer Hedström, Director PPL, Product Management Industrial, Telephone:+46 739 0 244 61
