Product Manager, Digital Solution Sweden
2024-02-05
Are you interested in playing a key role in our digital transformation journey?
On our agile journey we are now implementing SAFe inspired ways of working and therefore we are looking for highly change driven and structural Product Managers to lead our newly formed Value Delivery Engines (trains) in Digital Solutions Sweden, aiming to take the next steps towards Swedbanks Omnichannel target state.
With your visionary approach you will help us collaborate with, not only our teams, but also external vendors. You will be the owner of setting and communicating the vision and roadmap for your Value Delivery Engine. Apart from cooperating close to our stakeholders you will also play a significant role in steering the VDE towards our set strategic goals.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Develop, maintain, prioritize and follow up the VDE vision and roadmap
• Together with the RTE, manage dependencies and deliverables in collaboration with other VDEs, vendors and other relevant parties
• Be accountable for assigned IT assets
• Securing the delivery of appropriate, secure and reliable IT services throughout the life-cycle in accordance with internal and external regulations, standards, and relevant Bank strategies
• Escalate unmitigated risks and backlog issues to relevant forums
• Provide input about future product development to relevant managers to ensure the VDE has the right competences and resources
• Participate in prioritizing epics and features for the VDE, have content authority on program backlog and if needed "veto-right" in VDE Management Team
• Contribute to relevant strategy work and ensure alignment towards Strategic Direction and Bank Strategies
• Ensure delivery of potentially shippable products/services iteratively and incrementally, maximizing opportunities for feedback
• Work closely with Head of Digital Solutions SE, and be a part of, and contribute to Digital Solutions Swedens management team
What is needed in this role:
• To succeed in this role, you need a high level of coordination skills and be pro-active in the stakeholder dialogue. You need to inspire, engage and govern cross functional teams and you should also be comfortable working in an ever-changing environment. You have knowledge in agile way of working and SAFE principles
• A leader and specialist who builds trust, creates a positive and inclusive environment, shows interest, respects, cares for others and treats people fairly
• Ability to Inspire employees and colleagues, encourages others to deliver at their best to reach their full potential.
• Someone who shows courage to take decisions and dares to challenge, try out new things, admits mistakes and learns from them
• Ability to lead and challenge teams to think new and to break new ground
• To be self-driven, proactive, curious and open minded
• To be analytical, structured and with high communicational skills
• To be fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team...
Digital Solutions Sweden is responsible for digital channels and tools used in digital and assisted channels. The organization will define, orchestrate, and enable seamless end-to-end experiences across channels, for customers and employees, independent of where the customer journey begins and continues.
Be part of a cross-national, skilled, and ambitious team of professionals, who jointly deliver a wide spectrum of business-critical products and services to our customers.
You will play an important role in making the bank even more digital and sustainable. If you are motivated to create digital possibilities and make a real difference to our customers, you should work with us. We offer a friendly atmosphere where collaboration and teamwork are key to successful deliveries.
As a manager, I like to get things done and move forward and my main goal is to help you succeed in your role and make sure our teams continuously learn and grow at the same time deliver on targets. I expect you to take a lot of responsibility, be curious and contribute to the team by sharing your knowledge and expertise with others. You will have a key role in our team!" Jennie Bylund, Head of Digital Solutions Sweden, your future manager
We have four open positions for Product Manager within Digital Solutions SE for the following Value Delivering Engines (trains):
•
Customer Channels - Creating a welcoming & easy experience for our customers in our channels
•
Prospect Channel & Advisory Tool - Solve prospect customer needs in self-service channel & increased advisor efficiency
•
Enabling Services - Enabling coherent customer experience- Efficient working for development teams
•
Entitlement Services - Enabling efficient entitlement administration & enforcement
When applying for this role please specify in your application your preferred choice of VDE, from 1-4.
We look forward to receiving your application by 15.02.2024.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Jennie Bylund
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson, camilla.ivarsson@swedbank.se
Finansförbundet: Jonas Nyström, Jonas.Nystrom@swedbank.se
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
