Product Manager Charging and Infrastructure at Volvo Energy
2025-03-14
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of supporting the Volvo Group's transformation ambitions within electrification, sustainability, circularity, complete service offer, profitable growth and resilience.
The team - Charging and Infrastructure Solution - C&IS
We are a function within Volvo Energy where we develop Battery Electric Vehicle/Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Charging and infrastructure solutions in conjunction with Business Area's and partners. We work by lobbying and advocacy, legislation monitoring, charging infrastructure partnerships and associations to create and accelerate industry standardization and roll-out for charging.
We jointly simplify the electrification transformation for our customers and the society as well as accelerate the journey towards 100% fossil free and in doing so, support Volvo Group's sustainability target.
What you will do:
As a Product Manager for Charging and Infrastructure you will be a key person in ensuring that the Volvo group can support our customers with world leading charging solutions. Your focus will be to secure a portfolio of high quality and versatile charging equipment for home-depot charging.
As Product Manager you will collaborate and communicate with multiple stake-holders within Volvo Energy but you will also work closely with suppliers, Volvo Group functions and Business Areas. We are a small team which means that you will be involved in variety of tasks.
Main Responsibilities and Activities
• Drive collaboration with charging equipment suppliers together with other Volvo Group functions.
• Collaborate closely with Volvo Group Business Areas to capture customer expectations.
• Contribute with charging equipment knowledge to our Business Areas and Turn-Key projects.
• Perform market analysis to keep up to date with the latest development within charging infrastructure.
• Participate in defining the long-term strategy and road-maps.
• Work with communication material for training purposes, events and information to Business Areas and customers.
• Support the organization to solve quality issues related to your charger portfolio.
• For selected activities drive and own change implementation.
• When needed participate in and drive initiatives and projects.
Working at Volvo Energy is different
Welcome to a close-knit team! We see ourselves as a fast-paced company within the Volvo Group, supported by our many great colleagues, we have the best of both worlds. We believe that work should be fun, stimulating, challenging and rewarding, but also have a meaning and a purpose to the individual. Trust and Results are two guiding principles for how we work together, and we are here to make a difference.
Who are you?
You will be part of a small team and will be involved in a variety of activities, therefore you are flexible and enjoy switching between different tasks. Volvo Energy is a relatively new member in the Volvo Group so all processes are not yet established. This means that you need to be solution-oriented, independent and be able to think out of the box. For you, fulfilling our customer's needs is what really drives you and you have an ability to remove obstacles and influence a positive outcome. You like to interact with many stakeholders and have good communication skills, since an important part of the job is sharing information.
Qualifications likely required to be successful
• University degree in engineering, business administration or equivalent.
• Experience from product development, product management and/or project management.
• Fluent in English, verbal and written.
Qualifications that would be an extra plus
• Experience from commercial vehicle industry or charging infrastructure business
• Supplier management experience
• Excellent presentation and communication skills
• Technical knowledge in electromobility products, systems and components
• Commercial driving license (C/CE for heavy-duty trucks or D for bus)
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
Are you curious to hear more about the job? Or the department? Or do you have other questions? Contact me:
Anna Thordén, Head of PPL and Operations, Private C&ISanna.thorden@volvo.com
