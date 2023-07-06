Product Manager Associate for Nasdaq Risk Platform
Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-07-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nasdaq Stockholm AB i Stockholm
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Product Manager Associate for Nasdaq Risk Platform
From our modern offices in the City of Umeå, working within Nasdaq's highly successful Sell-Side Market Technology Product Management Team, we are looking to recruit a Product Manager to contribute to the building of a modern and scalable Risk SaaS platform supporting customers globally. This individual will be essential in broadening and deepening the Asset Class and Feature coverage.
Nasdaq's Risk Platform provides trading risk management infrastructure to minimize risk and optimize balance sheet liquidity across global markets & trading environments. As regulators' interest in risk controls have created clear requirements for market participants to bolster risk management capabilities. However, managing risk across the entire trading and clearing landscape - in real-time - present significant challenges. Our risk platform is built as a single point of access to overcome and consolidate risk tech legacy estate challenges.
Together with an ambitious and dynamic business agenda, we offer continuous professional development, a modern and inspiring office with countless amenities, the opportunity to work independently, and become a trusted partner and key stakeholder in a growing product line.
You will, amongst others:
Lead Product Management ideas and activities across the organization.
Participate in or lead the analytical, experimental, investigative, and testing efforts in support of new product development engineering.
Perform analyses and prepare forecasts and recommendations in the areas of product preferences, sales coverage, market penetration, market practices and sales trends.
Research market conditions to determine potential sales of a product. Write profitability analysis.
Participate on project/program teams from design to delivery of fully developed products that are ready for customer use.
Monitor performance and review schedule changes, cost adjustments or resource additions.
Interface with engineers, designers, suppliers and customers to develop product requirements and specifications.
Work closely with customer base to identify key needs and appropriate product solutions.
Identify new business and market opportunities and create appropriate business plans.
You will bring:
A degree in Computer Science, Business/Finance or similar, or equivalent work experience.
Passion and aspiration to build a career in Product Management including a desire to grow the role beyond the initial roles and responsibilities
At least 2 years relevant work experience in Product Management. Either as a Business Analyst, QA or Software Developer in Financial Risk or Trading.
Bonus Experience, but not a must:
Global CCP initial margin methodologies for exchange traded derivatives, or OTC cleared product methodologies.
Market & credit risk
Regulatory risk
Valuation, cross-asset - for both ETD and OTC
Treasury
Funding optimisation
Does this sound like you?
This is a fulltime position in our Umeå office. As the recruitment process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible. We will take a break in this recruitment from week 29 to week 32.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/125994788 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nasdaq Stockholm AB
(org.nr 556420-8394), http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/125994788
Tullvaktsvägen 15 (visa karta
)
115 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Nasdaq Jobbnummer
7945891