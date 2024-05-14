Product Manager Animal Nutrition
2024-05-14
Perstorp Animal Nutrition is looking for a curious and motivated
Product Manager Animal Nutrition(Full-time)
What will you be doing?As Product Manager you will be responsible of leading key projects for the development and growth our feed Hygiene andPreservation product portfolios. The main responsibility of the product manager will be to rally different departments to turn the strategic vision into reality. Being at the intersection of business, technology, and user experience there is a big variety of projects that require the involvement of the product manager ranging from innovation, marketing, production, business development, quality assurance, regulatory affairs, internal training programs and many more. The role takes clear responsibility for initiating, driving and executing projects to grow the sales opportunity pipeline, but also to support our customers in Scandinavia with expert guidance regarding our product offering.
Principle accountabilities
Support the development and implementation of our gut health and preservation portfolio strategies;
Translate product strategy into detailed project requirements
Lead key projects within Product Management
Work closely with innovation, production, procurement and regulatory affairs to ensure smooth delivery to market and optimal resources utilization
Scope and prioritize activities based on business and customer impact
Evaluate promotional plans to ensure that they are consistent with product line strategy and that the message is effectively conveyed
Review marketing and technical material
Help to facilitate customer development projects
Address inquiries, concerns and provide solutions to customer in the Scandinavian region.
What do we expect?
Master's degree in animal or veterinary sciences or equivalent
3-5 years in the feed, feed additives or related industry
Understanding of feed and feed additive markets
Proven project management experience
Strong starter-finisher who is highly motivated to deliver results
Teamwork experience with excellent communication and influencing skills
Skilled at working effectively with cross functional teams
Exemplary written and spoken inEnglish and Swedish language
What do we offer?We have a challenging position, where there is plenty of room for personal development. Freedom to work flexible hours allowing you to your manage work life balance with an attractive salary and benefits based on skills and experience. But above all you will be joining a dynamic team with great colleagues!
Interested?Are you looking for a position with a lot of variation and ample opportunities to develop yourself? Then this might be the job for you! If you have any additional questions, don't hesitate to call or e-mailPlease contact Antonia Tacconi, Global Portfolio Manager, antonia.tacconi@perstorp.com
We would love to hear from you.
About Perstorp Animal NutritionWhen you join Perstorp, you will be part of theMarketing & Technology Team for Animal Nutrition. You will work closely together with the Global Marketing Team, Technical Managers, Project Managers and our Regulatory Team. Our team consists of highly skilled and experienced colleagues with a wide array of nationalities.You will be a part of the Perstorp Animal Nutrition team with a little over 100 colleagues that all represent this market segment for Perstorp.
Perstorp Animal Nutrition is a part of the Perstorp Group. Founded in Sweden in 1881, Perstorp's focused innovation builds on more than 135 years of experience, representing a complete chain of solutions in organic chemistry, process technology and application development. Perstorp Group is since October 2022 a wholly-owned subsidiary of PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG), Malaysias leading integrated chemicals provider and part of PETRONAS Group.
Perstorp believes in improving everyday life - making it safer, more convenient and more environmentally sound for billions of people all over the world. As a world-leading specialty chemicals company, our innovations provide essential properties for products used every day and everywhere. You'll find us all the way from your car and mobile phone to towering wind turbines and the local dairy farm. Simply put, we work to make good products even better, with a clear sustainability agenda. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-14
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perstorp AB
(org.nr 556024-6513) Arbetsplats
Perstorp Group Kontakt
antoinet.heuver@perstorp.com antoinet.heuver@perstorp.com Jobbnummer
8679496