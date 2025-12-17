Product Manager | Advanced Composites & Circular Recycling Technologies
2025-12-17
Location: Sweden / Hybrid
Contract type: Permanent, Full-time
Company: Afterwind AB
About Afterwind
Afterwind is pioneering the true recycling of glass fiber composites, a material category historically considered non-recyclable. Our mission is to close the loop on composite materials by developing scalable recycling technologies that preserve fiber quality and enable reintegration into high-value applications across multiple industries.
While Afterwind is a young and fast-growing company, our team brings over 20 years of experience in industrial recycling, combining deep technical expertise with entrepreneurial agility. We work closely with industrial and academic partners across Europe to set new standards for circularity in composites.
Our culture is collaborative, international, and impact-driven. We value scientific rigor, transparency, and hands-on problem solving, and we are committed to being an equal opportunity employer, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace.
Role Overview
We are looking for a Product Manager to join our Products Team on a permanent basis, owning the translation of advanced recycling technologies and materials science into validated, market-ready products.
This role sits at the intersection of advanced composites, circular recycling technologies, sustainability, and customer needs. You will take ownership of product definition, materials validation, technical and regulatory documentation, and client-facing technical support, while contributing to life cycle assessment (LCA) and CO2 impact analysis.
The role is ideal for someone who combines deep technical understanding with strong product ownership, and who enjoys working across R&D, operations, sustainability, and customers to bring circular materials to market.
Key Responsibilities
Product Definition & Validation
Define and maintain product specifications for recycled glass fiber materials and related products.
Own validation plans, including mechanical and chemical testing, to ensure product performance and consistency.
Translate testing results and process data into clear product requirements and acceptance criteria.
Technical & Regulatory Documentation
Own and maintain product documentation, including technical datasheets, specifications, and testing summaries.
Prepare supporting documentation for certifications, regulatory compliance, and customer qualification.
Support the standardization of internal product and documentation processes.
Customer & Partner Interface
Act as the technical product interface for customers and partners.
Support joint development activities under collaboration and JDA frameworks.
Translate customer requirements into internal product and testing priorities.
Sustainability & Impact Ownership
Support and contribute to life cycle assessments (LCA) and CO2 emissions calculations at product level.
Ensure traceability and robustness of sustainability and impact data.
Communicate environmental performance in a clear and credible way.
Cross-Functional Collaboration
Work closely with R&D, operations, sustainability, and commercial teams.
Ensure structured data flow and knowledge transfer across projects.
Contribute to building long-term product capability and roadmaps within Afterwind.
Required Qualifications
Education
BSc or MSc in Materials Science, Composites, Polymer Science, Mechanical Engineering, or a related technical field.
Product & Technical Skills
Strong understanding of composite materials and fiber-reinforced systems.
Experience with or strong interest in mechanical and chemical testing methods.
Ability to translate technical data into product requirements and documentation.
Strong technical writing and documentation skills.
Professional Skills
Strong product ownership mindset and accountability.
Independent, proactive, and comfortable working in an early-stage, fast-growing environment.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Strong interest in applying theory to real-world, market-facing applications.
Preferred Qualifications
Experience in product management, application development, or technical product roles.
Familiarity with recycled materials, industrial recycling, or circular materials.
Experience with certifications, regulatory frameworks, or customer qualification processes.
Exposure to LCA tools, sustainability reporting, or environmental performance metrics.
What We Offer
A permanent product role at the forefront of circular materials innovation.
Ownership of products moving from pilot to industrial scale.
Close collaboration with leading industrial and academic partners.
A mission-driven, inclusive, and international team environment.
The opportunity to shape how circular composite materials are defined, validated, and adopted by industry.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Afterwind AB
(org.nr 559528-9827) Kontakt
Co-founder
Julia Minici gocircular@afterwind.eu Jobbnummer
9650992