Product Manager
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Chefsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla chefsjobb i Södertälje
2026-06-09
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About VCT CAD/vPDM team
The CAD/vPDM Value Creation Team (VCT) enables the digital product description across Scania and the TRATON Group. We provide CAD and virtual Product Data Management (vPDM) solutions, including processes, methods, IT platforms, and business change support that span the entire product lifecycle.
VCT CAD/vPDM supports more than 10,000 users globally and operates as a cross‐functional, flow‐based organization with teams covering areas such as Digital Product Design, Technical Documentation, and Business Change Management. Our platforms include CATIA, ENOVIA, and 3DEXPERIENCE, forming a critical backbone of product development.
About the role
We are looking for a Product Manager to strengthen product leadership and value delivery within VCT CAD/vPDM. As Product Manager, you are responsible for ensuring that the right value is developed. You own the product vision, roadmap, and priorities, and work closely with architects, flow leadership, and teams to turn business needs into delivered and adopted capabilities.
This role is not a line‐management position. It is a product leadership role at VCT level, operating in a complex technical and organizational environment where alignment, clarity, and value focus are key.
Stakeholder collaboration
Work closely with
Architects and technical leadership
RTE / PO/ FIO/ flow leadership
Business representatives and users
TRATON and brand stakeholders
Manage expectations and create alignment across organizational boundaries
Enablement & adoption
Support Business Change Management (BCM) to ensure solutions are adopted and used
Contribute to release planning, communication, and rollout readiness
Help teams understand who the solution is for and why it matters
We believe you have
Experience as a Product Manager, Product Owner, or similar role in complex environment
Experience with CAD, PLM, engineering IT, and digital product development
Deep knowledge about working in a product development environment supporting modularization
Strong ability to translate business needs into product direction
Experience working close to IT, architecture, and development teams
A structured yet pragmatic approach to prioritization and decision‐making
Excellent communication skills and stakeholder management ability
Established stakeholders network in different areas and sites is a benefit
You are comfortable making trade‐offs, navigating complexity, and keeping a clear focus on value and outcomes
This role requires on-site presence in Södertälje.
What we offer
A key product leadership role in a strategically critical VCT
Opportunity to shape how digital product development is enabled at scale
Close collaboration with experienced architects, engineers, and business stakeholders
A learning‐oriented environment with high technical competence
The chance to work with platforms and solutions used across the entire product lifecycle
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-19 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Traton Group AB Jobbnummer
9955970