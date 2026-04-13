Product Manager
Klarna Bank AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Klarna Bank AB i Stockholm
What you will do
Klarna strives to become the world's favourite way to buy, and you can contribute to reaching this goal! We are looking to hire great people, who are passionate about using their talents to generate success. We are hiring Product Managers at various levels of seniority. During the recruitment process we will evaluate your seniority, your skills and ask about your interest to match you to a role that you will excel within.
As a product manager, you will guide the vision, strategy, and success metrics for your product while working in a cross-functional team that brings together engineering, design, analytics, and commercial expertise. You will translate customer insights, market understanding, and product performance data into clear priorities your team can execute on. You will ensure alignment with stakeholders, drive discovery and delivery activities, and keep a continuous focus on solving meaningful customer problems. This position requires balancing strategic thinking with hands-on execution as you move from concept to launch and ongoing iteration.
Who you are
• 5+ years of product management experience
• Skilled in defining product vision, strategy, and measurable outcomes
• Experienced in collaborating with cross-functional teams to drive product development
• Strong communication skills with the ability to simplify complex topics
• Comfortable prioritising in a fast-moving environment
• Knowledgeable in agile and lean development practices
• Working proficiency in verbal and written English
Awesome to have
• Experience with platform, payments, or regulated environments
• Familiarity with AI-enhanced product development tools
• Ability to engage in technical discussions with engineering partners
• Experience in designing or coding
Please include a CV in English
Curious to learn more about Klarna and what it's like to work here? Explore our career site! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Klarna Bank AB
(org.nr 556737-0431)
Sveavägen 46 (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Klarna AB Jobbnummer
9851362