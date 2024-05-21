Product Manager
At PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), we believe that every person has the right to participate fully in the global economy. Our mission is to democratize financial services to ensure that everyone, regardless of background or economic standing, has access to affordable, convenient, and secure products and services to take control of their financial lives.
In 2018, Zettle became part of the PayPal family. Zettle is on a mission to help small businesses succeed in a world of giants. Tens of millions of small businesses worldwide are still being underserved by the traditional players. By giving small businesses the tools to get paid, sell smarter and grow, we're empowering them to reach their full potential. Together with PayPal, we can reach 24 million merchants across the world with more of the affordable tools they need to thrive. Join us in putting an end to the ordinary way the world defines financial freedom.
We are looking for a passionate and creative Product Manager for our Checkout team, with the mission to provide a simple, fast, and reliable in-store checkout experience to Zettle merchants.
As the Checkout product manager, you will work with your design and engineering counterparts to lead a cross functional team that builds and maintains Zettle checkout experience. You will own the roadmap and related dialogs with multiple internal stakeholders. You need to be a leader and a coach - inspiring, coordinative, structured and catalysing. At all times understanding and representing the team and your stakeholders - driving prioritization, creating clarity, and enabling efficient decision making is key.
Drive for results and leading cross-functional teams
Passion to seek a deep understanding of customer needs and turn that insight into a compelling vision and drivers to create solutions that solve important jobs for small businesses
Identifying new opportunities based on research, industry trends and best practices and driving innovation
Quantifying the opportunities by continually assessing the needs of the customer, market trends, competitive opportunities, and threats
Creating and managing product roadmaps, prioritization, and constraints to ensure consistent execution of the product lifecycle process from concept to launch
Defining the product and customer experience with high quality requirements / user stories.
Helping the teams move forward swiftly through rigor, speed and transparency in decision-making and removing roadblocks
Exceptional communication (spoken/written English) and presentation skills. Ability to speak fluently to engineers, UX designers, business people and partners.
Experience working with financial services
Experience with high-speed product and platform development in a growing organisation.
Excellent analytical skills with strong technical understanding and experience with metrics-driven work.
Extensive Product Management experience
Strong execution skills to successfully drive cross functional teams in a matrix organization
Demonstrated success in creating and delivering innovative products with user experience in mind
BA/BS degree or equivalent experience with exposure to building/shipping technical products
Tattoo artists. Dog groomers. Cake bakers. Jewellery makers. You name them - at Zettle - we help them. And to do that well, we need our people to be as unique and diverse as they are. We're proud to be an equal opportunity employer and together we uphold PayPal's One Team Behaviour, striving to be a place where everyone can benefit from equal access to professional development, bring their whole self to work and most of all, feel like they belong.
At PayPal, we're committed to building an equitable and inclusive global economy. And we can't do this without our most important asset-you. That's why we offer benefits to help you thrive in every stage of life. We champion your financial, physical, and mental health by offering valuable benefits and resources to help you care for the whole you.
We have great benefits including a flexible work environment, employee shares options, health and life insurance and more. To learn more about our benefits please visit https://www.paypalbenefits.com
PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 400 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.
