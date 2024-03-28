Product Manager
2024-03-28
Are you excited by working in a fast-paced and innovation-driven environment, solving all the puzzles and opportunities that come up along the way? Join the growing SeenThis product team as a Product Manager!
Our vision is to create a fast internet with a smart footprint,that allows for better and more high-quality online content. We're growing at lightning speed, and we're looking for a new Product manager to join the team. You will focus on accelerating efforts within our Application and access layer, being part of the team that owns all our products related to creating and monitoring creatives and campaigns. As a start, we believe you will specifically own products related to our creative capabilities, martech, and sustainability tech, focusing on:
Creative: Increase internal efficiency in the ad creation process and improve external showcasing of our world-class ad creatives
Martech: Own and accelerate our website, internal portal, event site, and any other tech-related product marketing and sales enablement efforts
Sustainability tech: Own development and product marketing of our emissions dashboard, where clients can track, measure, and analyze their carbon footprint from digital campaigns
However, as with many other companies of our size, things move quickly and priorities may shift. If so, you may find yourself working on other topics than the ones above. We hope you want to join us on this exciting journey ahead!
About the role
As a Product Manager at SeenThis, you are the shepherd who guides a product from conception to its place in the market and beyond. You will act as the champion for customers' needs, the translator between various teams, and the strategic leader who ensures the product aligns with our overarching business goals.
Responsibilities include:
Own product vision and roadmap, including prioritizing features, ensuring alignment with business goals, and driving product strategy, specifically for (1) our ad creative capabilities, (2) martech, and (3) sustainability tech.
Work closely with the marketing team to accelerate our product marketing and sales enablement efforts across all three product areas
Continuously improve and optimize our ways of working and foster both effective and efficient processes as well as safeguard an agile, positive, encouraging, and inclusive environment
Build the foundations for accelerating SeenThis path to becoming a global player with clients and employees all over the world
Who you are
We believe that the ideal candidate is visionary and innovative but not afraid to get their hands dirty and get stuff done. You have a passion for product development or product marketing, and potentially also an eye for design. Ideally, you have experience from adtech, advertising, media or marketing industries, and/or start-up environment (however, not a requirement).
Furthermore, we believe that you:
Have Bachelor/Masters or similar in business administration, marketing, computer science or engineering
Have a few years of experience within product development, product marketing or similar, ideally in customer facing roles
Are a great communicator that effectively partners with both internal stakeholders and customers
Have exceptional people skills
Are thoughtful and structured in your approach
Are open-minded, curious, solution oriented, positive, inclusive and empathetic
Application
We look forward to your application! Please note that we conduct background checks on all new SeenThis team members, in compliance with our customers, to protect business-critical information.
If you have any questions please, contact Ronja Hultkrantz, Talent Acquisition Manager & HR at ronja@seenthis.se
