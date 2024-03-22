Product Manager
We are now looking for a product manager to join one of our four empowered product teams to solve our customers problems in a way that works for our business.
Our product teams are cross-functional and durable with full ownership of one of our core products. Each team is composed of a product manager, a product designer, and several engineers all co-located in our office in Malmö.
Key responsibilities
• Drive the product vision, strategy and roadmap for your product
• Be able to influence your teammates, as well as colleagues, stakeholders, and key executives, through your use of data and logic
• Responsible for the continuous product discovery process in your team
• Collaborate closely with product designer and engineers to discover what opportunities to address and defining effective solutions for them
• Making sure that the solution that is delivered is working for our customers as well as our business
• Track industry trends and the competitive landscape as they pertain to your product
• A deep knowledge of our users and customers, and the data about how our customers engage with our products
The team
In an environment that is filled with skilled and creative colleagues, and a multicultural environment that encourages people to make their ideas happen, you can have an impact like nowhere else. We all help each other to build new skills and best practices through the diversity of our backgrounds and opinions - while having a lot of fun and getting new learnings in the process.
While the product designer is accountable for ensuring the solution is usable, and the engineers are accountable for ensuring the solution is feasible, the product manager is accountable for ensuring the solution is both valuable and viable.
To thrive in this role we see that you have
• Clear understanding of the techniques and methods of modern product discovery and delivery
• 2+ years working on technology-powered products as either a product manager, product designer, software engineer, data analyst, data scientist, or user researcher
• Demonstrated ability to understand and learn multiple functional areas of business - engineering, design, finance, sales, and marketing
• Demonstrated ability to figure out solutions to hard problems with many constraints, using sound judgment to assess risks
• Proven ability to engage with engineers, designers, and company leaders in a constructive and collaborative relationship
About PinMeTo
PinMeTo helps businesses get discovered, found, and verified on the biggest search, map, and social media platforms.
Our online Software as a Service (SaaS) platform makes sure all of our organizations, chains or franchise's locations can be found on platforms including Apple, Facebook, Google, Instagram and many more.
When joining PinMeTo you will be surrounded by friendly and innovative colleagues, creating an environment for both learning and good times.
