Product Manager
2024-03-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
If you're passionate about innovation and eager to make a meaningful impact, apply now to be the next Product Manager and be part of something extraordinary!
Vad erbjuder vi?
What we offer
• Opportunity to shape living for the better, creating enjoyable and sustainable experiences for consumers worldwide.
• Embrace diversity and innovation within a global community of 100+ countries, where your unique perspective contributes to the company's strength and growth.
• Competitive salary
• Stylish office near Hornsberg Strand with charming cafés and restaurants nearby
Our client is a leading global appliance company. They strive every day to shape living for the better for their consumers, their people, and our planet. They share ideas and collaborate so that together, they can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
They believe in diverse perspectives that make them stronger and more innovative. In their global community of people, they listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Vem söker vi?
Who we're looking for
• 3+ years of product management experience in user-centric agile environments
• Proficient in CI/CD pipeline management, test automation, and Agile practices
• Skilled in data-driven decision making, utilizing analytics and customer feedback
• Hands-on approach, collaborating closely with engineering and design teams
In this role, you'll foster collaboration, effective communication, empathy, problem-solving, adaptability, proactivity, and responsibility, ensuring a dynamic and supportive team environment.
Vad innebär rollen?
About the role
Our client is adapting to the digital landscape by enhancing agility and responsiveness to market needs, transforming appliances into seamless, software-defined products. As a Product Manager you will work together with a highly skilled and enthusiastic cross-functional product team, and with other Product Engineering & Design Managers, to streamline the release process and drive the CI/CD pipeline for our global mobile application.
You will:
• Define, own, and communicate product strategy, aligning with business objectives
• Understand market dynamics, competition, and mobile app release trends
• Translate developers' needs into actionable requirements, advocating for smooth workflows
• Educate and support product and engineering managers in the release process
• Prioritize product backlog using analytics and user feedback.
This is a full-time position, based at their Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden), where they are 60+ nationalities under the same roof. You will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
2Complete
Why become a consultant with us?
As a consultant with us, you are always covered by collective agreements. This includes contractual terms regarding vacation, pension, salary, and wellness benefits.
We are your partner in the workplace. As a consultant, you will have not only your manager at the workplace but also a dedicated consultant manager whose primary focus is to ensure that the workplace and the role you are in are the perfect match for you and your development.
2Complete Group and all its subsidiaries are authorized members of Kompetensföretagen, Almega, and Svenskt Näringsliv since 2011.
2Complete Group has also been awarded the Gasell Company 2022. An award given to Sweden's healthiest and fastest-growing companies.
