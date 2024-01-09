Product Manager
We are constantly growing and we are now looking for a Product Manager to our office in Kungsbacka.
Join us and shape the future of Smart Metering!
YOUR MISSION
You will work in a company known for their high technical competence and family atmosphere and you will cooperate with other Product Managers, Product Owners, R&D, Sales and Supply.
As a Product Manager you will take responsibility for development of commercial offers(s) based on our products. You will also ensure that products, within assigned product segments, are developed in line with requirements set by the commercial offer. You will have the responsibility for profitability, competitiveness, and relevance for assigned commercial offers, as well as assigned product segments over the entire offer life cycle and in accordance with strategic and operational plans and goals.
You will be the person scanning the market for customers' needs and translating these needs in a business-like manner into commercial offers to the customers. You will also have the responsibility all the way down to requirements for the affected products.
Elvaco prefers to give the employees responsibility and you should also be able to take your own responsibility and work independently, but also as an important part of the team.
REQUIREMENTS
You are:
A leader the employees want to follow and you like to give your team members coaching and feedback.
Curious in learning new things and you are a person that make things happen.
Willing to "walk the extra mile" when needed.
You have:
Technical interest and understanding.
Experience of Product Lifecycle Management of technical complex products.
Experience in creating commercial offers within industrial business.
Extensive business acumen and you are used to balancing short- and long-term business goals.
High interest in digitalization.
A holistic approach.
High communicative skills, both written and verbal.
Experienced in Microsoft 365.
English is mandatory.
Nice to have:
Swedish and German.
Metering Business domain knowledge.
Experience in setting up commercial service offers.
Experience in tender business.
Experience in working with business intelligent tools like Power BI, Tableau or similar.
ELVACO OFFERS
An employment in a company with high technical competence and that is technically advanced in their industry.
Being a part of a "small" company with a family atmosphere and the feeling that you are always close to where things happen.
The strength that Elvaco is a part of a bigger corporate group.
Fun and innovative products and a company with environmental thinking.
A company that invests and values the health of the employees: private health insurance for all employees, wellness contribution of 5000 SEK per year, 1 hour/week free for health care- to be used during working hours and possibility to be a part of the Elvaco Movement Club.
Wide range of interesting career choices within the company.
An appreciated working environment and we do a lot of fun things together.
Location: Kungsbacka
Duration and working hours: Full time position and permanent employment.
ELVACO VALUES
We keep the customer in focus and are easy to do business with.
We are innovative and always strive to find the best solution for our customers.
We are efficient in all we do to minimize resource usage.
We are reliable and we are here today and in the future.
ELVACO
Are you ready to be part of an industry leader with nearly 40 years of experience?
We are Elvaco, a Swedish company specialized in Smart Metering products and services, renowned for our high quality solutions. Our global reach spans 2000+ companies across the sectors district heating, water, real estate, electricity and gas. At Elvaco, we're more than just a technology company; we're technology agnostics on a mission. We're passionate about open meter standards and pride ourselves on delivering innovative and reliable solutions that empower our users to take control of their energy data.
Our partners, both local and global, trust us to deliver excellence and our end customers, utilities and real estate companies rely on us to shape a sustainable future.
With headquarter in Kungsbacka, Sweden, an office in Ansbach, Germany and as a part of Investment AB Latour, a Nasdaq OMX- listed company with a market cap of ~12 billion EUR, we're poised for innovation and growth.
Join our team of over 60 professionals in Scandinavia and Europe, and together, let's shape the future of Smart Metering.
Please read more about Elvaco here: https://www.elvaco.com/
In this recruitment Elvaco collaborates with Emajsi.
Please contact Johanna Haraldsson, johanna@emajsi.se
, +46709950595 for further questions.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Emajsi AB
(org.nr 559181-3307)
434 37 KUNGSBACKA Arbetsplats
Elvaco Jobbnummer
8377536